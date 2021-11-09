ISSF President’s Cup 2021: Manu Bhaker continues impressive form, will compete in 25m pistol final with compatriot Rahi Sarnobat 

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat advanced to the finals of the women's 25m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF President's Cup in Wroclaw, Poland on Monday.

Manu continued her phenomenal run at the shooting event. She scored 583 points in the qualification round. Meanwhile, Rahi also managed to pull off an identical score to Manu.

Both shooters finished fourth and fifth respectively on the list. Despite identical scores, Rahi finished fourth, ahead of Manu owing to more number of inner 10s shot by her.

Several other Indian shooters were also in action at the ongoing shooting event on Monday. Chinki Yadav competed at the women's 25m air pistol event. She shot 578 points to finish ninth on the chart.

Meanwhile, Anjum Moudgil finished ninth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event with a score of 584 points.

Manu Bhaker continues marvelous form at the ISSF President's Cup

Ever since the dismal run at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker has come out even stronger.

Besides securing a place in the women's 25m air pistol event finals, she has also qualified for the gold medal match in the 25m rapid fire mixed team Pistol event. She assured India of at least a silver medal at the event.

SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 @SportsArena1234



/Ozgur varlik 🇹🇷 qualify for Gold medal match finishing 2nd



Chinki Yadav/Marko Carrillo🇵🇪 failed to qualify finishing last



Gold medal match tomorrow vs Xiao Jiaruixuan🇨🇳/Peeter Olesk🇪🇪 25m RAPID FIRE PISTOL MIXED TEAM QUALIFICATION RESULTS : @realmanubhaker /Ozgur varlik 🇹🇷 qualify for Gold medal match finishing 2ndChinki Yadav/Marko Carrillo🇵🇪 failed to qualify finishing lastGold medal match tomorrow vs Xiao Jiaruixuan🇨🇳/Peeter Olesk🇪🇪 25m RAPID FIRE PISTOL MIXED TEAM QUALIFICATION RESULTS :@realmanubhaker /Ozgur varlik 🇹🇷 qualify for Gold medal match finishing 2nd Chinki Yadav/Marko Carrillo🇵🇪 failed to qualify finishing lastGold medal match tomorrow vs Xiao Jiaruixuan🇨🇳/Peeter Olesk🇪🇪 https://t.co/jXV8H042SO

Manu, alongside her Turkish partner Ozgur Varlik, finished second in the qualification round. They came in behind the Chinese-Estonian duo of Xiao Jiaruixuan and Peeter Olesk in the 25m rapid fire mixed team Pistol event.

Earlier, Manu bagged a gold medal with partner Javad Foroughi of Iran in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on the opening day of the ISSF President’s Cup. The pair got the better of Russia’s Artem Chernousov and France’s Mathilde Lamolle with a 16-8 scoreline in the gold medal match.

India_AllSports @India_AllSports President's Cup Shooting Championship:

Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi won GOLD medal in 10m air pistol Mixed team event after beating French-Russian duo 16-8 in the Gold medal match.

👉 International mixed teams were formed by the ISSF randomly by the draw. President's Cup Shooting Championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi won GOLD medal in 10m air pistol Mixed team event after beating French-Russian duo 16-8 in the Gold medal match. 👉 International mixed teams were formed by the ISSF randomly by the draw. https://t.co/56FQ3RMPdV

Manu Bhaker bagged four gold medals and a bronze medal at the ISSF World Junior Championships held last month in Lima, Peru.

