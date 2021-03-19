ISSF World Cup 2021: Divyansh, Arjun Babuta, Anjum Moudgil qualify for 10m Air Rifle Finals

India's Olympic-bound shooters, Divyansh Panwar and Arjun Babuta qualified for the 10m air rifle event final in the men's category as the ISSF World Cup 2021 got underway in New Delhi on Friday. In the 10m air rifle women's category, another Olympic quota holder, Anjum Moudgil made it to the final.

Two Indians #WorldNo1 Divyansh Panwar and Arjun Babuta through to the finals of the Men’s 10M Air Rifle at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in Delhi — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) March 19, 2021

Babuta finishes 3rd, Panwar 6th in the qualification round at the ISSF World Cup 2021

In the first 60 shots qualification round of the men's event, World No. 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar finished in the sixth position with 629.1 points. Arjun Babuta, meanwhile, performed slightly better than his compatriot and bagged the third position with a haul of 631.8 points.

South Korean shooter Nam Taeyun finished at the top with 632.1, followed by Israel's Richter Sergey with 631.8. World No. 3 Istvan Peni also claimed a top-8 berth with 629.6.

India's Olympic quota holder Deepak Kumar could not make it to the top-8. With 626.4 points, he finished in the 12th position.

Two Indians, @arjunbabuta and #TOPSAthlete and World #1 #DivyanshSinghPanwar have qualified for the men’s 10m air rifle final at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in Delhi. Babuta shot 631.8 to finish 3rd while Panwar shot 629.1 to finish 6th. #Shooting #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7aiIMoAdEr — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 19, 2021

Other shooters who also secured a top-8 spot are Ukraine's Oleh Tsarkov (630.0), USA's Lucas Kozeniesky (628.8), and South Korea's Byounggil Choo (627.6).

Anjum Moudgil finishes in 2nd position

The 10m air rifle men's qualification round was followed by the women's qualification at the ISSF World Cup 2021.

Anjum Moudgil finished the qualification round in 2nd position with 629.6. She was edged by Hungarian shooter Eszter Denes, who topped the qualification round with 629.8 points. USA's Mary Carolynn was 3rd as she collected 629.1 points.

Our #TOPSAthlete @anjum_moudgil has qualified for the women’s 10m air rifle final at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in Delhi with a score of 629.6 which placed her 2nd. The final will take place tomorrow. #WorldCup #GemsofSAI #JeetengeOlympics pic.twitter.com/iX0yg8Z0p4 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 19, 2021

Elavenil misses out on a top-8 spot at the ISSF World Cup

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for World No. 1 Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan. The Tamil Nadu shooter couldn't make the final cut as she finished 12th with 626.7 points.

Another Indian shooter, Apurvi Chandela, who has bagged a Tokyo Olympic berth, could not make it to the final as well.

Rikke Maeng Ibsen from Denmark finished in 4th position with 628.8 points followed by Aneta Stankiewicz (5th) - 628.8, Roxana Sidi (6th) - 628.7, Aleksandra Szutko (7th) - 628.5, and Aison Marie Weisz (8th) - 628.4.

The ISSF World Cup 2021 will hold the finals of all the 10m air rifle and air pistol individual events on Saturday. India's top 10m air pistol shooters will be competing in the qualification round tomorrow.

