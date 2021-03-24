ISSF World Cup 2021: India sweep women's 25m Pistol medals as Chinky Yadav wins gold

The Indian shooting brigade continued to dominate the ISSF World Cup 2021, as they won all three medals in the women's 25m Pistol category on Wednesday.

Youngster Chinki Yadav outgunned compatriot Rahi Sarnobat to bag the top honors in the event. The two were tied on a score of 32 but Yadav prevailed in the shoot-off with four valid shots out of five.

In contrast, Rahi managed to hit only three and settled for silver. Manu Bhaker finished third in the event, with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar capped an impressive campaign by winning gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions section. He shot 462.5 in the final to finish ahead of Hungary's Istvan Peni (461.6) and Denmark's Steffen Olsen (450.9).

Also Read: ISSF World Cup 2021 results give us good indication of what needs to be done for Tokyo Olympics: Former Olympian Suma Shirur

India top ISSF World Cup 2021 with 19 medals

India continue to lead the ISSF World Cup 2021 medal tally with 19 medals, that includes nine gold, five silver, and five bronze. The country's shooters have been performing well at the ISSF World Cups for quite some time, but this unprecedented gold rush has sealed India's position as a powerhouse in world shooting.

The United States follow India at the ISSF World Cup 2021 with six medals, while Iran, Denmark, Kazakhstan, and Britain have won one gold each.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian shooters continued their gold medal-winning spree as Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon clinched the mixed skeet title, outgunning Kazakhstan 33-29.

Advertisement

Ganemat, who won a silver along with Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat in the women’s skeet final, bagged her third medal of the tournament.

As for Angad, this was his second gold of the competition after he topped the podium in the men's skeet final on Monday.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup 2021 'decisive' for Tokyo Olympics: ISSF