ISSF World Cup 2021: Manu Bhaker, Chinki Yadav, Rahi Sarnobat win Gold in the 25m pistol team event

India's Olympic-bound shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav clinched the gold medal in the 25m pistol team event at the ISSF World Cup 2021. The women's trio captured the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3-position team event.

The Indian shooting team has outgunned its international counterparts at the ISSF World Cup 2021 with 21 medals. The host nation continued its medal-winning spree and conquered India's 10th Gold at the World Cup on Thursday.

Indian Women Shooters shine in 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2021

India's Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav have produced their best performances in the 25m pistol event.

The women's trio won gold in the 25m pistol team event after outclassing the Polish team 17-2 at the ISSF World Cup 2021. The Polish team comprised of Joanna Iwona, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo.

Notably, Indian women also dominated the individual event as all three claimed their positions on the podium. Chinki Yadav clinched gold while Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav have already grabbed Olympic berths in the 25m pistol event for the Tokyo Olympics.

Anjum, Shreya, and Gaayathri win Silver in 50m Rifle, 3 positions team event

India's 50m rifle, 3-position shooters claimed the silver medal in the women's team event at the ISSF World Cup 2021. The women's trio comprised of Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena, and Gaayathri Nithyanandam.

The Indian team was defeated by their Polish counterparts Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko, and Natalia Kochanska by 43-47.

However, the rifle shooters added the 6th Silver medal to India's medal tally. Indian women could not claim top positions in the 50m rifle, 3-position individual event.

50m Rifle, 3 positions men event postponed for Friday

The Indian men will vie for the gold medal in 50m rifle, 3-position men's team event on Friday against the USA team. The final event was scheduled to take place on Thursday, between India and Hungary.

However, the Hungarian team failed to show up for the finals due to an internal dispute. The USA team was promoted from third to second position and will now compete against India for the gold.

