ISSF World Cup 2021: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh, Yashaswini, Abhishek qualify for finals

The Indian pistol team displayed strong domination in the 10m air pistol qualification round on Day 2 of the ISSF World Cup 2021.

All six members of the team qualified for the final round. India's all four Olympic-bound 10m air pistol shooters - Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal - qualified for the finals.

Shri Nivetha Paramanantham (women's category) and Shahzar Rizvi (men's category) also qualified for finals, taking India's count to 6 in the final out of 16 shooters.

All 6 of them will now vie for the top titles at the final event scheduled for later in the evening. The ISSF World Cup 2021 is currently taking place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Saurabh finishes 1st, Abhishek 2nd, Shahzar at 4th in the qualification round of ISSF World Cup 2021

The Indian air pistol men led the qualification round with all three qualifying for the finals at the ISSF World Cup 2021.

In the 60 shots round, Saurabh Chaudharywas at the top with 587 out of 600 shots in the sixth round. He was closely followed by another Indian shooter, Abhishek Verma, who scored 583 in the second round. Both are Olympic-bound shooters.

Shahzar Rizvi, the third member of the team, also did well. He finished in fourth place with a score of 580.

Out of the eight men who will be competing in the final round, three will be Indian. Iran's Foroughi Javad is in close competition with the Indian shooters with a score of 583, as he finished in third position.

Other shooters who have qualified are USA's Nickolaus Mowrer (5)-579, Brazil's Felipe Almeida (6) - 578, Kazakhstan's Eldar Imankulov (7)-577, and Denmark's Frederik Larsen (8)-576.

All 3 Indian Pistol Women in the final at ISSF World Cup 2021

Indian air pistol women shooters were also in their best form today. All three of them marked their place in the finals later today.

Three Indians in the final of the Women’s 10M Air Pistol which is coming up next in less than 30 minutes at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup #NewDelhi 2021. Remember to tune in for the LIVE broadcast. Here’s the line up! #ISSFWorldCup #India #Shooters #AirPistol #ShootingWorldCup pic.twitter.com/toWFuawYtF — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) March 20, 2021

India's Olympic-bound Yashaswini Singh led the round with 579 followed by Manu Bhaker at 577. Meanwhile, Shri Nivetha finished in fourth place with a score of 573.

Yashaswini got off to a good start with 99 out of 100 in her first target. While Manu had a little fall back with 94 in her first target, she picked up with 98 in her last target.

Behind them in third place is Singapore's Shun Xie Teo, who scored 575. Others who made it to the final rounds are Mexico's Alejandra Ozavala Vazquez (5)-573, Belarus's Viktoria Chaika (6)-571, Latvia's Agate Rasmane (7)- 571, and Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi (8)- 569.

The ISSF World Cup 2021, 10m air pistol women's final is scheduled today at 5:30 pm followed by the men's final at 7 pm.

The USA is currently leading the medal tally with 3 medals (Gold-2, Silver-1), followed by Hungary (Silver) and India (Bronze) with a medal each in the ISSF World Cup 2021.

