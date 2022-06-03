ISSF World Cup 2022: Anjum Moudgil bags silver, India third in overall tally with four medals so far

Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil bagged a silver medal in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the ongoing 2022 ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday (June 3).

Moudgil accumulated 406.5 points to attain a second-place finish behind Denmark's Rikke Maeng Ibsen, who clinched gold with a score of 411.4. The Indian shooter fell short of Ibsen as the scoreboard read 16-12. Meanwhile, South Korea's Eunseo Lee finished third.

The Indian trio of Swapnil, Deepak Kumar and Goldie Gurjar also won silver in the team event. The trio cleared two qualifying rounds to set up a summit clash. However, they lost 7-17 to Croatia to finish second. Ukraine picked up the bronze in the event.

Indian shooting contingent's medals at 2022 ISSF World Cup

India's shooting contingent has put on a good show so far at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku. The 12-member Indian rifle shooting team are currently competing at the World Cup which will go on until June 7.

Earlier, the Indian women's shooting team of Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita won gold in the 10m air rifle women's team event.

The Indian trio humbled Team Denmark comprising of Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen 17-5 in the summit clash at the ISSF World Cup on Tuesday (May 31). Poland won the bronze in the team event.

Joydeep Karmakar OLY @Joydeep709 @IndiaSports @ISSF_Shooting After Swapnil Kusale’s Silver, its Anjum Moudgil with individual Silver in 50metre 3position at Baku Word Cup. @OfficialNRAI @Media_SAI I think its a first that 2 individual 50m 3p medals from one World Cup. Thanks to all for the support. After Swapnil Kusale’s Silver, its Anjum Moudgil with individual Silver in 50metre 3position at Baku Word Cup. @OfficialNRAI @IndiaSports @ISSF_Shooting @Media_SAI I think its a first that 2 individual 50m 3p medals from one World Cup. Thanks to all for the support. https://t.co/3tzGZwOOT1

Swapnil Kusale, on the other hand, bagged a silver medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event on Thursday (June 2). This was his first-ever individual medal at the ISSF World Cup.

With this, the Indian shooting squad has so far won four medals, including one gold and three silver medals to occupy the third position in the medal tally behind Korea and Serbia.

