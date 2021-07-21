Who is Elavenil Valarivan? 5 things you didn't know about the young shooting sensation

# 1 Elavenil Valarivan and her sporting interest

Elavenil Valarivan was an active child. She played multiple sports like badminton and sprinting before taking up shooting. Her liking for the sport grew at the age of 12, and since then she has been training hard to top the world in the 10m air rifle event.

# 2 How many medals has Elavenil Valarivan won in her career?

Elavenil Valarivan has won multiple titles in her short career. This includes four golds from the ISSF Junior World Cups in 2018 and 2019, and a silver at the 2019 ISSF World Shooting Championships. She also bagged two gold medals at the Rio and Putian World Cups in 2019 in the 10m air rifle.

# 3 What is Elavenil Valarivan’s world ranking?

Elavenil Valarivan has maintained stellar form since she burst onto the scene in 2018. She has made the country proud over the years, winning multiple medals on the international stage. Valarivan’s brilliance has helped her climb to no.1 in the 10m air rifle world rankings ahead of the Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: Elavenil Valarivan's shot to the top in women's 10m air rifle

# 4 Elavenil Valarivan and her journey to the Tokyo Olympics

Elavenil Valarivan made her way to the Olympics, despite not winning a quota. She was announced as a replacement for Chinki Yadav. Her gold at the mixed event at the New Delhi World Cup paved her way into the 15 member Indian contingent.

World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan makes it to India's 15-member shooting squad for Tokyo Olympics, Chinki Yadav on reserve list

# 5 Elavenil Valarivan broke a world record at the junior level

Elavenil Valarivan announced her arrival winning medals at the junior level. She bagged a gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2018 to set a new junior world record, scoring 631.4 in the 10 meter rifle. This is a senior record too, although performances at the junior level are not considered for senior records.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Elavenil Valarivan, and Indian 10 metre Air Pistol Team (mixed) projected to win gold at Tokyo Olympics as per statistical study

Edited by SANJAY K K