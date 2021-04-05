World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan makes it to India's 15-member shooting squad for Tokyo Olympics, Chinki Yadav on reserve list

Anjum Moudgil has been denied a chance to compete in 10m air rifle at the Tokyo Olympics after her quota was handed over to World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan. The 10m air rifle prodigy Elavenil was the only shooter to make it to the 15-member Indian team without an Olympic quota.

In another significant development, the quota won by Chinki Yadav in the women's 25m pistol would be swapped for Anjum to help her compete in the rifle 3-positions event. She will join former world champion Tejaswini Sawant for the event.

Elavenil and Divyansh Singh Panwar will form India's first mixed air rifle team at the Tokyo Olympics. Anjum will also be a part of the mixed team alongside Deepak Kumar.

Pistol ace Manu Bhaker will compete in both the women’s 10m air pistol and the 25m pistol individual events. She will team up with Saurabh Chaudhary to compete in the mixed air pistol event.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Apurvi Chandela will only compete in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Keeping the health safety concerns and security in mind amid Covid-19 crisis, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will keep two reserve shooters in each discipline.

India ended its campaign with the highest-ever medal tally in the ISSF Shooting World Cup last month. It grabbed the global spotlight by pocketing a combined haul of 30 medals, including 15 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze.

This was India's sixth successive first-place finish in the ISSF competitions in the rifle and pistol events. Topping the medal tallies at the Shooting World Cups since 2019, India has established its supremacy in shooting over the years.

Indian shooting squad for the Tokyo Olympics

Women

10m air rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Reserves: Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Agrawal

50m rifle 3-position: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant

Reserves: Sunidhi Chauhan, Gaayathri Nithyanandam

10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Reserves: P Shri Nivetha, Shweta Singh

25m sports pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker

Reserves: Chinki Yadav, Abhidnya Patil

Men

10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar

Reserves: Sandeep Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

50m rifle 3-position: Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Reserves: Swapnil Kusale, Chain Singh

10m air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma.

Reserves: Shahzar Rizvi, Om Prakash Mitharval

Skeet: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Reserves: Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Sheeraz Sheikh

Mixed Team

10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan / Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil

10m air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker / Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal