Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be our best-ever Olympic performance, says shooter Abhishek Verma

Taking aim down the gun sight as he readjusts his vision to focus on the target, Abhishek Verma maintains a calm demeanor each time he squeezes the trigger.

For Abhishek, being present in the moment is more important than the end results. It is this purity of focus that has enabled the 31-year-old to have a better vision of his goals in life.

Shooting began as a hobby for Abhishek before it turned into a profession in 2015. Inspired by his love for action movies, he found shooting fascinating from an early age. He became a practicing shooter while pursuing law after completing a bachelor's degree in technology.

The meteoric rise of Abhishek Verma

Abhishek Verma made an international debut at the 2018 Asian Games. (Source: Twitter/@WhovianScouser)

Abhishek shot to fame after winning bronze on his international debut at the 2018 Asian Games, alongside gold medalist Saurabh Chaudhary. He proved his mettle once again by pocketing a silver at the 2018 World Championships.

He booked his 2021 Olympic berth by clinching a gold medal at the ISSF Beijing World Cup in 2019 and kept his imperious form alive with another gold at the Rio World Cup several months later.

3 Indian shooters are ranked at World #1.10m Air Pistol shooters #YashaswiniDeswal & @abhishek_70007 become World #1 with gold & bronze at the @issf_shooting World Cup. Women’s 10m Air Rifle @elavalarivan retains #1 ranking. @KirenRijiju congratulates them on this achievement. pic.twitter.com/DJSQQhURjc — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) March 22, 2021

Abhishek further cemented his status as one of India’s biggest Olympic medal hopes by starting 2021 with two medals at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup. He bagged two bronze medals, each in the men's 10m Air Pistol and Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Soaking up all the praise that has been crossing his way post his recent feat at the World Cup, Abhishek Verma tells Sportskeeda, "It was a tough battle. I had to focus only on my shots. I wasn't overthinking at all. I would say I'm quite satisfied with how I performed. It confirmed that I'm moving in the right direction."

The road ahead for Abhishek Verma: Poised for Olympic glory

Abhishek Verma recently won two bronze medals at the ISSF World Cup. (Source: TOI)

Raring to stamp his authority on his maiden Olympics, Abhishek is optimistic about the country recording its 'best-ever' medal haul in shooting at this year's Games.

India wins a quota for @Tokyo2020 in men’s 10m air pistol as #TOPSAthlete #AbhishekVerma wins a gold🥇with a score of 242.7 at @ISSF_Shooting Rifle & Pistol World Cup in Beijing.

🔸With this India has clinched both their quotas in this event.😊✌🏻✅

Congratulations!👏🏻#KheloIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zs8hliDyS0 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 27, 2019

Abhishek has begun his preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the right earnest, focusing primarily on polishing basics and strengthening technique. He plans to undergo preparations at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal in April to hone his craft ahead of the quadrennial tournament.

"I was eagerly waiting for the ISSF World Cup to be held. Due to the lack of competitions, we couldn't analyze our performances. Now that competitions have resumed, I'm glad to be getting into the competitive mode again. I've made a long-term plan with Jaspal Sir for the Olympics and I'll stick to it strictly," he stated.

Unable to train outdoors during the lockdown period, Abhishek practiced in his home range to stay focused on his game.

"I did not have any range at my home in Chandigarh. The lockdown affected my training, in the beginning, thankfully OGQ helped me get an electronic target machine just in time. That helped quite a lot in my training," added Abhishek Verma.

In the backdrop of Abhishek's recent performances, the Tokyo bull’s eye does not seem too far away from his aim.