ISSF World Cup 2023: Team India results from their campaign in Rio

Indian shooters ended their campaign at the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on a good note. On the final day, Nischal claimed a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions event.

In the finals of the competition (50m rifle 3-positions), 19-year-old Nischal scored 458.0 to finish in the second position. The gold medal went to Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad (she scored 461.5). Meanwhile, Stephanie Grundsoee of Denmark took home the bronze medal.

At the end of the prestigious ISSF World Cup 2023, India has two medals (including a gold and a silver). Earlier, Elavenil Valarivan clinched a gold medal (with a score of 252.2) in the women's 10m air rifle competition. In addition, Nischal came up with a silver medal on September 18,

India's performance at the ISSF World Cup 2023

India's young squad (16 members) produced mixed results at the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Rio. On one hand, two Indian shooters won medals but the performance of others was not satisfactory.

In the men's 10m air rifle event, Sandeep Singh scored 628.2 and finished in 14th position. Similarly, the 10m air rifle mixed team of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep finished fifth (with a total score of 629.1).

Sagar Dangi shot 157.4 and attained sixth place in the men's 10m air pistol event. Besides him, prominent 10m air pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary ended up in the 30th spot in the qualifying round.

Thereafter, in the women's 25m pistol competition, Rahi Sarnobat couldn't enter the finals by a narrow margin. In the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, Gurpreet Singh only managed to score 574 in the qualification.

Meanwhile, in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions, Anjum Moudgil scored 586 in the qualifying round but couldn't make it to the final. Another Indian shooter, Ayushi Podder shot 580.

Likewise, in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event, Chain Singh could not enter the final. All these shooters will look to make a strong comeback in the near future.