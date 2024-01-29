ISSF World Cup 2024: Divyansh Singh Panwar claims world record to win gold, Sonam Maskar bags silver on debut

Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar smashed the world record in men's 10m air rifle to clinch a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup on Sunday, January 28, in Cairo, Egypt. He shot a total of 253.7 in the eight-member final event to enter the record books.

Divyansh, the former World No.1, broke the record of 253.3 set by Chinese shooter Sheng Lihao during the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match in the 10m air rifle men's event.

The 21-year-old Indian qualified for the final after topping the Relay 2 qualification round with a score of 623.4 in the series of six. Divyansh defeated Italy's Danilo Dennis Sollazzo in the final with the latter accumulating a 251.8 score. Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic took bronze with a score of 230.6.

"Coming into the final, I was confident about the process and technique and my aim was to focus on my scores and shooting. It feels good to see the hard training reaping dividends," Divyansh told ISSF TV.

Divyansh won his fourth gold, having previously won in Beijing, Munich, and Delhi since he first participated in 2019.

Debutant Sonam tastes success in ISSF World Cup 2024

Sonam Maskar won a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle final while contesting in her maiden ISSF World Cup event. She shot 252.1 in the eight-women final to finish second, missing the top position by 0.9 to Germany's Anna Janssen (253.0). Meanwhile, Aneta Stankiewicz of Poland won bronze with 230.4.

Nancy, who won a gold medal at the Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta earlier this month, was the other Indian to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final. However, the 20-year-old finished fourth with 209.5.

India tops the charts with two gold and three silver medals so far in the ongoing ISSG World Cup, which concluded on February 1.