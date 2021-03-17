9 new team events added to ISSF World Cup, New Delhi

9 new team events have been added to the ISSF World Cup 2021 that is going to kickstart on the 18th of March in New Delhi. The first combined ISSF World Cup of the year will be competed at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

300 shooters from 43 countries will vie for the top rankings at the upcoming ISSF World Cup, which will see a new format.

ISSF World Cup, New Delhi: A look at the new format

The various categories that will see team events under the new format are:

Skeet Team

Trap Team

10m Air Pistol Team

10m Air Rifle Team

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

25m Pistol Team

50m 3 Positions Rifle Team

50m 3 Positions Rifle Mixed Team

The shotgun team matches were played earlier at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. The 10m, 25m, and 50m team events will be tested for the very first time in the New Delhi competition.

Mixed team events have also been added to the 25m rapid fire pistol and 50m rifle 3 positions categories.

ISSF World Cup Scoring Machine

The scoring system for team events will be different this year. Earlier, all the individual scores of team members used to be calculated. Based on their aggregate scores, medals would be given out. However, at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, there will be a separate qualification and final round for team events.

The ISSF is testing these events and will analyze them to make changes accordingly in the future. Even though the ISSF has added these events to the World Cups, it's too soon to say if the IOC will consider them for the Olympics.

The 2021 ISSF World Cup competitions will be crucial for shooters as they present the last opportunity to secure Olympic berths. June 6, 2021, is the deadline set out by the ISSF for bagging a Tokyo Olympics 2021 quota.

The strong 57-member Indian shooting contingent will aim to win some of the top titles and punch their tickets to Tokyo as well.