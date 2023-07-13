ISSF World Cup Shotgun Lonato 2023: Indian Shooter Ganemat Sekhon sets a National Record in Skeet

Ganemat Sekhon has set a National record at ISSF World Cup Lonato 2023 with a score of 120. She achieved this feat in the Women's Skeet Qualifying Round.

Despite this amazing performance, she was not able to progress into the six-women final. The World Cup is currently taking place in Lonato, Italy, scheduled from July 8-17.

Ganemat had won a silver medal at ISSF World Cup Almaty, in May. She shot a perfect Round of 25 at Lonato but failed to clinch a place in the finals. She finished in seventh place in the skeet category. Ganemat scored 23 in the previous two-day rounds which was not enough for her to qualify for Parsi Olympics 2024.

America's Dania Jo Vizzi was able to clinch the final sixth spot ahead of Ganemat. She scored 121 in the qualifying round to progress to the finals. Dania went on to win the Gold medal, defeating her teammate Samantha Simonton with a score of 54-50, while China's Jiang Yiting clinched bronze.

ISSF World Cup Shotgun Lonato 2023: Performance by Rest of the Indian Shooters

None of the Indian shooters could win any medal at the Trap Concaverde Shooting Range in Italy. Meanwhile, Maheshwari Chauhan and Darshna Rathore finished 32nd and 58th, respectively. Chauhan scored 114, while Rathore scored 104 in the women's skeet field event.

In the Men's skeet category, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka attained 48th place. He shot a score of 119 in a vast field of 158. At the same time, Gurjoat Khangura scored 116 to end up in the 69th position. While Mairaj Ahmed Khan, the two-time Olympian, attained 96th position with a 112 score.

Jesper Hensen, Tokyo Olympics medallist, went on to top the field with a perfect score of 125. In addition to him, Azmy Mehelba of Egypt and Olympic Champion, Vincent Hancock, also made it to the finals of the Men's Skeet category at ISSF World Cup Lonato 2023.

