ISSF World Cup New Delhi: No spectators allowed due to COVID-19

The ISSF World Cup in New Delhi will be held without any spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajeev Bhatia, the secretary of the National Rifle Association of India, in conversation with ANI, informed:

"This time, spectators will not be allowed for the World Cup, as per ISSF guidelines. We had to follow the ISSF and that's why we have decided that spectators will not be allowed."

The ISSF World Cup is all set to start on 18th March in New Delhi and will run until 29th of the month.

The ISSF World Cup will be this year's first combined World Cup. All shooting events - shotguns, pistols, and rifles - will be conducted together. The Shooting World Cup will take place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. The governing body for the event is the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Shooters from the USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Hungary, Korea, Singapore, Ukraine, France, Italy, and Thailand would be competing at the event. However, Shooting powerhouses like China, Japan, Australia, Russia, Germany, and New Zealand will be skipping the event due to Covid-19.

Shooting Teams have started arriving in New Delhi. Qatar, UK, Brazil, Hungary are some of the countries that have already arrived. All the teams are following the Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The UK Team will have to go through a seven-day quarantine.

ISSF World Cup- An opportunity for shooters to win Olympic berths

The ISSF World Cup in New Delhi will serve as an opportunity for shooters who haven't won an Olympic berth until now. 300 shooters from 43 countries will be competing at the ISSF World Cup.

June 6, 2021 is the deadline for shooters to win a quota for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The ISSF World Cup will have 30 final events for the first time. The new formats which were approved last year by ISSF will be followed in New Delhi.

NRAI have announced their 57-member shooting squad for the ISSF World Cup. India already have 15 Olympic quotas in shooting.