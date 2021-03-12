ISSF World Cup: Lone Pakistani shooter gets visa to compete

Usman Chand, a Pakistani skeet shooter, got his visa travel permission to come to India and participate at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

The ISSF World Cup is an opportunity for all the shooters around the world to get a berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Razi Ahmed Khan, secretary-general of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP), in conversation with IANS, announced:

"We received the visa from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday. It's good that Chand will get a chance to compete with the top shooters from across the globe. We hope he is able to shoot a good score in India."

Khan further told IANS that no official or coach would accompany the trap shooter for the ISSF World Cup:

"Since Chand, who is training in Sialkot, has got necessary travel documents he will plan out his flight schedule accordingly."

Usman Chand missed out on the 2016 Rio Olympics but made a comeback, finishing 5th in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. He scored 122 out of 150, attaining his personal best score at the event. He couldn't compete at the Egypt Shotgun ISSF World Cup, even though global rankings were considered. The trap shooter's name was also missing at the Cairo World Cup held from 22nd February to 5th March 2021.

ISSF World Cup- Shotgun

A No Objection certificate was sent by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to the NRAP earlier this month for Usman Chand's visa application.

The ISSF World Cup will be held between 18th to 29th March. 300 shooters from 43 countries around the world are expected to compete in the rifle, pistol, and shotgun events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

No visas were granted to Pakistani shooters at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi

Pakistan had applied for visas for two 25m rapid pistol shooters, G.M. Bashir and Khalil Ahmed as 16 Olympic berths were offered at the World Cup for the 2020 Olympics.

India, however, declined this request in view of past events that have transpired between the two countries. Pakistan took the issue up to the International Olympic Committee, who later withdrew their qualification status from the 2019 World Cup.

ISSF Shooting World Cup

Qatari Shooting team first ones to arrive at New Delhi

A six-member Qatari team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for the World Cup.

The team consists of Olympic-bound trap shooter Mohammed Al Ruhmaihi, Ali Al Mannai, Robert Mlodziunowski, Saeed Abusharib, Nasser Al Attiya, and Rashid Hamad.

Teams from Brazil and England are expected to arrive on Friday. The England shooters will have to go through a seven-day quarantine before they meet their competitors.

There will be no-shows from China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Germany, and Kuwait at the ISSF World Cup due to the scare of the pandemic. The powerhouses want to keep their Olympic-bound shooters safe for the Tokyo Olympics.

