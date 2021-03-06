ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Indian Women trap team wins silver medal

The Indian women's trap team made it to the podium at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo.

In the women's trap event, the Indian team clinched the silver medal. The silver medal was India's second medal at the event. The men's skeet team had earlier won the bronze medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

The Indian women's trap team comprising Rajeshwari Kumari, Kirti Gupta and Manisha Keer scored 444 in the qualification round. Manisha Keer led the qualifying efforts, shooting a score of 158 out of 175, and the secured 7th place in the individual event.

The Indian women's team had to compete against the Russian team for the first place. The Russian women's trio had scored a qualification score of 463.

The competition for the gold medal increased when the Russian team took a decisive lead of 4-0 in the finals. However, the Indian shotgun shooters managed to make a remarkable comeback to draw level 4-4.

The Russian team eventually grabbed the gold medal with a 6-4 score in the final 15-shot per team round at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

While the Indian Women's Trap team managed to clinch the silver medal, the Indian Men's Trap team finished in sixth place at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup. The men's trio, comprised of Kynan Chenai, Lakshay Sheoran and Prithviraj Tondaiman, finished with a combined score of 469.

Kynan Chenai is an ex-Olympian and Lakshay Sheoran is an Asian Games silver medalist.

Earlier at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, Indian women and men shooters in the Individual Skeet event could not make it to the finals. The men's skeet team was comprised of two Olympic quota holders, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angad Vir Singh.

Gurjoat Khangura was the third member and he came very close to reaching the finals. However, he finished in the 10th position. The Indian Women's Skeet team was comprised of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat.

The Indian shooting contingent rounded off their campaign at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup with two medals. The ISSF World Cup in New Delhi at the end of March will be critical for the country with expectations of more Olympic quotas being secured.

Given that India has already grabbed 15 Olympic quotas, the nation hopes to clinch a berth in the 25m Pistol Rapid Men's category.

Meanwhile, the focus will also be on medals in all events. India has an incredible set of players in the Pistol and Rifle events.

Unbelievable- #AnishBhanwala at just 15 years of age wins a Gold in 25 m rapid pistol. Congratulations Anish.

Also many congratulations to#TejaswiniSawant for the GOLD 🥇 & #AnjumMoudgil for the SILVER🥈in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/VcvTpOKjkD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2018