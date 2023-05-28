Khelo India University Games: Chennai air rifle shooter R Narmada Nithin back to winning ways

The month of May has been quite productive for R Narmada Nithin, a promising international shooter from Madras University, Chennai. On Sunday, she won the mixed team 10m air rifle gold at the Khelo India University Games being held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi. On Saturday, she had won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle.

In the 24-shot final of the women’s 10m air rifle, Narmada battled with her more experienced rival Mehuli Ghosh, who won gold.

“It was a satisfying performance. My average qualification score of 629.1 (60 shots) was better than what I was shooting last year in May,” the Chennai based shooter told Sportskeeda.

A fortnight ago, she was inducted into the Sports Ministry's TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) project.

“Under the TOPS, I will be entitled to get financial assistance to practice,” she added.

R Narmada Nithin's recovery from battle with COVID

Last year in May, says the post-graduate student of Madras University, things never went on expected lines as she was hit by COVID. Even after she recovered, post-COVID symptoms mentally and physically drained her.

“It was very challenging for me to physically recover from the trauma. I suffered breathing problems during practice at the ranges,” Narmada explained. “It nearly took me six months to recover the lost ground.”

According to Narmada, she didn’t rush back to hard training but moved forward step by step. She competed at the 2022 National Shooting Championship and was satisfied with the overall scores.

“I reached the final but didn’t win a medal. I was happy with the development. Moreover, I was back to shooting,” the Madras University student said.

Narmada's journey into precision shooting was by chance.

“I was interested in the sport but actually got a chance to visit local shooting ranges in Chennai in 2019,” recalls Narmada. “Initially, I practiced with the academy's weapon but got my own in 2021.”

In her first year of shooting in 2019, she won gold at the state meet. It motivated her to further practice hard. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, she primarily focused on her fitness.

“I learned different things during nation-wide lockdown,” she recalls.

Narmada is supported by her mother, who is an assistant engineer in a government company in Chennai.

“My father doesn’t stay with us and without the support of my mother, I wouldn’t have reached so far,” she added.

Her next goal is to improve her domestic rankings. She is ranked fifth in the women’s 10m air rifle, while the top three will get a chance to compete at the ISSF Baku World Championship in August, which is an Olympic qualification event.

“I’ve to do a lot of hard work both mentally and physically to earn a place in the national team as there are three slots available,” Narmada added. “An individual silver medal at the Khelo India University Games has given me confidence that I’m moving in the right direction.”

