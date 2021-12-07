Maharashtra seasoned shooter Rahi Sarnobat wins 25m pistol title while 14-year old Namyaa Kapoor settles for silver

Maharashtra’s seasoned pistol shooter and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat won women’s 25-meter pistol event at the 64th National Shooting Championship in pistol events at New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges on Monday.

A steady shooting in the final enabled the 31 year old Maharashtra shooter to win gold. Rahi shot 37 points in the final to claim the top spot. During qualification, Rahi scored 581 out of 600. New Delhi’s promising 14 year old shooter Namyaa Kapoor won silver. She shot 31.

Rahi Sarnobat beat off competition from Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to finish top at the 64th National Shooting Championship

Olympian Manu Bhaker from Haryana won bronze. She scored 27 in the final.

It was a disappointing day for Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan, who topped the qualification round with 585. However, during the eight-shooter final she lost her rhythm and settled for fourth position.

Tamil Nadu’s Shri Nivetha, who won silver in women’s 10-metre air pistol, was relegated to eighth spot in the 25m final. She shot a 576 in qualification to enter the medal round. Hyderabad’s 16 years old pistol shooter Esha Singh finished a disappointing fourth in the senior category. She shot 582 in qualification.

The junior women’s 25m pistol title went to Namyaa Kapoor as she edged past Manu Bhaker 5-4 in a tie-shot to win gold. Both scored 30 points in the final. Esha Singh won bronze.

Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi won gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions. The rifle competition is being organised in Bhopal. It was Shriyanka’s first national title. She scored 454.9 points in the 45-shot eight-woman final.

Madhya Pradesh’s Mansi Kathait won silver with 453.5 points while West Bengal’s Ayushi Podder won bronze with 440.9 points.

In the junior women’s 3P, Nishchal of Haryana won the gold with a record score of 452.9 points. Madhya Pradesh’s Ashi Chouksey was second with 450.9 points while Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab won bronze with 440.7 points.

Edited by Rohit Mishra