National Shooting Championship: Shreyasi, Aadya emerge victorious

Shreyasi Singh won her second Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Women’s National Crown at the 64th National Shooting Championship.

Shreyasi Singh triumphed in the shotgun event at the National Shooting Championship, which is being held at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club Range in Patiala, Punjab, on Thursday.

This was Shreyasi's fifth individual career national title and her second title in as many years, in the women’s trap event. Shreyasi, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, won with a final score of 34, ahead of Madhya Pradesh’s Pragati Dubey and ONGC’s Shagun Chowdhary.

Shreyasi won her second Commonwealth Games medal at Gold Coast, with her first medal coming four years earlier in Glasgow.

Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been a big influence in Shreyasi's career. The shooter looks up to him and even participates in the same event as Rathore's.

Pragati Dubey ended with a score of 31 while Shagun Chowdhary scored 27.

Aadya Tripathi from Delhi bagged the gold medal with a final score of 38 in the junior women's trap event. Aadya Tripathi outscored Delhi’s Divya Singh and Bhavya Tripathi, who managed to score 36 and 28 respectively.

Rajshree, Paarth, Swapnil come good in shooting events

Meanwhile in Bhopal, Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition, partnering Paarth Makhija. Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti and Paarth Makhija beat Gujarat pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Keval 17-11 in the final.

This was Rajshree’s second gold medal, having won the individual women's 10m Air Rifle event earlier.

In the 50m Rifle Prone Men’s National Championship, Swapnil Suresh Kusale from Railways was declared the champion with a total score of 625.40x.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Goldi Gurjar from Madhya Pradesh came second and third respectively, with scores of 623.80 & 623.40.

