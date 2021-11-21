National Shooting Championships: Punjab international shooter Vijayveer Sidhu wins gold; twin brother Udayveer settles for silver in junior men’s 25m pistol event

Punjab international shooter Vijayveer Sidhu and Udayveer Sidhu were right on target, winning gold and silver in the junior men’s 25-meter at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in pistol events. The competition concluded late Saturday evening.

The national competition is being held here at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

Vijayveer and Udayveer Sidhu part of a successful group of shooters from Punjab at the 64th National Shooting Championship

The twin brothers Vijayveer and Udayveer were steady in shooting and gave the Punjab team two medals. Vijayveer shot 587 out of a possible 600 to pip Udayveer by a point to win gold. Haryana’s Shiva Narwal finished third with 582 in the field of 190 shooters.

Punjab also won team gold in the junior men’s 25m pistol event. The trio of Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (577), Fatehjeet Singh (571) and Amanpreet Singh (569) total score of 1717 was better than Haryana’s 1715 for the gold medal. Haryana settled for silver. Delhi picked up a bronze.

Haryana, however, claimed the gold medal in the civilian team category of the junior men’s 25m pistol. Abhimanyu Yadav, Sameer and Jatin shot 1714 to stay ahead of Punjab’s team whose score was 1704.

Jagvijay Sekhon, Fatehjeet and Amanpreet were members of the silver medal winning team in Punjab. Shooters from Madhya Pradesh picked up bronze.

Udit Joshi, from Madhya Pradesh, won the individual junior men’s sports pistol with a score of 575. Abhimanyu Yadav lost out on two inner 10s for silver. It was Abhimanyu’s second medal of the competition.

Tamil Nadu’s A Mahesh Pasupathy won bronze with 574.

Preliminary round matches in the men's 10m air pistol are in progress. More than 3000 shooters are competing in the 10m air pistol event, said a national level coach.

“The final in the 10m air pistol event will be exciting as some of the youngsters are scoring more than 580 out of possible 600,” said the national coach.

