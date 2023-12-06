India women para-shooter Avani Lekhara said the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will serve as a big opportunity for the young and talented players from her state, Rajasthan, to hog the limelight by winning medals.

Rajasthan will send a well-built contingent of 116 para-athletes in all seven disciplines of the upcoming Khelo India Para games, scheduled to take place between December 10 and 17 in the national capital, New Delhi.

Jaipur-born Avani Lekhara shot to prominence when she became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals; she won gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 and bronze in the 50m Rifle 3 positions SH1 event at the Tokyo edition in 2021. She recently won gold in the R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

"I never saw the struggle that our seniors had to go through but I have heard their stories. Now together we all have got a chance to make Rajasthan proud of our performance," Avani Lekhara said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"As I am into shooting, I don't travel with Athletics or Archery team or any other contingent. But now, we all have chance to win medals for Rajasthan and that is a reason we all are excited for Khelo India Para Games," the 22-year-old added.

"My eyes are filled with tears of joy" - Devendra Jhajharia on the growth of Para athletes ahead of Khelo India Para Games

Veteran Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, who hails from Rajasthan's Churu district, is the most decorated Indian para-athlete in history. The F46 Javelin throw specialist has three Paralympic medals (two gold and silver) and an Asian Para Games silver in 2014 apart from the other world accolades.

Speaking about the rapid growth of Indian para games since the 2016 Paralympic games, where the Indian team brought home two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal, the 42-year-old said:

"In March 2016 there were 90 players that had come for the trial and today when I see around 1500 players for the National trials, my eyes are filled with tears of joy.

"There was no one to take care of our development, but today the government is giving these players so much that they don't have to worry about anything. We are treated equally. I don't think we can ask for anything more from government."

The Khelo India Para Games 2023 will see the participation of more than 1350 athletes in the disciplines of para archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, para football, para shooting, para table tennis, and para weight lifting.