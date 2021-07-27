"Not everything is in our hands" - Saurabh Chaudhary reacts to losing in 10m air pistol mixed event

India's best hopes of winning a medal at the 10m air pistol mixed event were shattered earlier today. The Indian shooters were coming off a disappointing outing from their respective individual events and hoping to save some grace by winning a medal here.

However, Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker finished 7th while Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Deswal ended in the 17th position in the 10m air pistol mixed event. Saurabh and Manu were expected to earn gold after their recent performances in mixed events prior to the Olympics. However, the young duo failed to make it to the bronze medal round match itself.

It was a topsy, turvy day for the Indians at the event as Saurabh and Manu made an impressive start to the event. They finished first in qualification stage one, scoring 582 with an impressive 26x.

Saurabh seemed determined to bring home a medal but Manu had a poor outing in the second qualification stage. She scored 92, 94 compared to Saurabh's 96,98 which ultimately cost them a place in the bronze medal match by a meager 4 points.

Young Manu has been under immense pressure in Tokyo after losing her individual event due to a pistol malfunction. The rarest of accidents happened to her pistol in the individual event, which has become the talk of the town in India since, adding further pressure to Bhaker.

Going into today's match, she was expected to bring home a medal and the weight of the pressure on her young shoulders did not help her game.

Saurabh and Manu react to their defeat

Sportskeeda caught up with the two athletes for a quick chat after their match. Here's what they had to say:

On being asked if she was shocked by the result, Manu replied:

"It doesn't matter whether we believe or not but it has happened already. Yes I think I tried way too hard but its the Olympic Games. I think sometimes you don't have control over things. I know when we try too hard for meeting too many expectations.

Saurabh was also asked if the performance failed to live up to the hype created around the young shooters. He had a different response. Saurabh said:

"No, we did our best. We did whatever was possible. Not everything is in our hands. I did my best"

Upon being asked if finishing 8 points behind Saurah is something they will look into, Manu had a befitting answer. She said:

'It's a team sport, I trust him and he has always been performing well. Everyone wants to perform and no wants to perform badly, we understand each other."

On being asked if Jaspal Rana, her coach, being there with her would have made any difference, Manu said:

"It's not in my hand. I can't think of what would have happened. I'm happy with the performance."

Manu will also be competing at the 25m pistol event later. She said:

"Another event is a completely different ball-game. I'm already preparing myself for the third event."

When asked if there was any pressure on participating in three events, instead of one, Manu said:

"I've been participating in 3 events for 3 years now. There has been 3 events in every competition. I don't think there is any pressure for that."

