Olympians Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Gurpreet Singh and Anjum Moudgil have been included in India’s shooting squad for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled in Jakarta and Kuwait next month. A 20-member rifle and pistol squad and a 12-member shotgun squad were named by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday, December 15.

Manavjit Singh Sandhu is a former world champion in men’s trap event and found his place back in the Indian teams along with Gurpreet Singh (Pistol) and Anjum Moudgil (Rifle). The trio’s experience will boost the contingent as India targets to secure quotas in trap and skeet in the Asian shotgun Olympic qualifier, which will take place between January 12 and 22, 2024, in Kuwait.

Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (men’s 10m air rifle), Ujjawal Malik (men’s 10m air pistol), and Bhavya Tripathi (women’s trap) will make their debut in the senior team.

India’s squad for Asian Qualifier events:

Air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Ujjwal Malik, Varun Tomar, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao

Air Rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Arjun Babuta, Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy, Tilottama Sen

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil, Shriyanka Sadangi

25m rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh

25m sports pistol: Esha Singh, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Rhythm Sangwan

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Manisha Keer, Bhavya Tripathi, Shreyasi Singh

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Munek Battula, Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan.

How many Olympic quotas has India secured for Paris so far?

India has won 13 Olympic quotas, including all eight possible quotas in rifle events. The team will strive for quotas in pistol in the Asian Qualifier in Jakarta, scheduled between January 5 to 18.

Olympic quota winners Mehuli Ghosh, Tilotamma Sen, Sift Kaur Samra, Shriyanka Sadangi, Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran and Bhowneesh Mendiratta will participate in the Asian Qualifiers only in the RPO (ranking points only) category.