Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara bags double gold, India end World Cup campaign with 12 medals

The Indian para-shooting contingent put up a commendable show at the recently concluded 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France, to return with a rich haul of 12 medals, including six gold, five silver and one bronze. Among the 51 participating nations, India finished second in the medal tally.

As the shooting World Cup also served as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, 2021 Tokyo Paralympic double medalist Avani Lekhara and Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna secured their berths for the mega event.

Shooter Avani Lekhara wins double gold at 2022 Para Shooting World Cup

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara bagged a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category at the Chateauroux World Cup. She also registered a world record along the way after scoring 250.6 points on Tuesday (June 8).

Avani bettered her own world record of 249.6 to secure a 2024 Paris Paralympics berth.

Speaking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after earning the 2024 Paris Paralympics spot, Lekhara said:

"I am very excited to represent India in the Paris Paralympics. It feels like we have been working on some things since the Paralympics. Winning the quota is just one step to my Paris 2024 performance."

The 20-year-old then extended her medal winning streak by fetching another gold medal in the women's R8 50m 3P SH1 event with a score of 458.3.

On her success at the World Cup, the youngster commented:

"It feels great. I represent a community of physically-challenged people. To be out there and people loving you and what you do, the fact that inclusivity and awareness are increasing day by day in India, we are on a very good path and we will see a more inclusive India in future."

Lekhara revealed that she is determined to win more than two medals in Paris:

"I hope that with my hardwork, dedication and wishes coming from all over India, I will be able to win more than two medals in core events at the 2024 Paris Paralympics."

