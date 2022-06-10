Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Singhraj Adhana, Manish Narwal, and Akash win silver in team event taking India's tally to five medals 

The Indian trio Singhraj Adhana, Manish Narwal and Akash clinched a silver medal in the P4 mixed team's 50m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France. As many as 13 para shooters are currently competing at the shooting World Cup.

The Indian trio accumulated a total of 1581 points to finish behind China (1628). Meanwhile, Turkey settled for bronze with a total score of 1565.

After winning the medal, Akash said:

"Due to frequent changes in weather, there were a lot of adjustments and pressure of doing well for the country. That made me lose some valuable points. But we will definitely improve our individual tally of medals in the next events."

Earlier, another set of Indian trio comprising 2021 Paralympic double medallist Singhraj Adana, Rahul Jakhar and Nihal Singh bagged a silver medal in the 25m pistol team event.

Indian para-shooting squad bagged five medals at Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux:

The Indian para-shooting contingent have swept five overall medals, including three golds and two silver medals at the Para Shooting World Cup.

2021 Tokyo Paralympics double medallist Avani Lekhara and Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna clinched gold medals in their respective events at the ongoing 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

Avani Lekhara bagged a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. Not only did the 20-year-old win gold, she also registered a world record along the way after scoring 250.6 points on Tuesday. She bettered her own world record of 249.6 to secure a 2024 Paris Paralympics berth.

Ramakrishna, on the other hand, accumulated a final score of 253.1 points to attain a first-place finish in the mixed 10m air rifle SH2 event.

Meanwhile, Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal have defeated China's Chao Yang and Min Li to clinch India's third gold medal in the World Cup.

The Indian duo finished first in the P6 - 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Indian duo also shattered the world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565.

