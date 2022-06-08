Shooter Avani Lekhara wins gold medal at 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in France

2021 Tokyo Paralympics double medal-winning shooter Avani Lekhara bagged a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 at the ongoing 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France. Not only did the 20-year-old win a gold, she also registered a world record along the way after scoring 250.6 points on Tuesday.

Avani bettered her own world record of 249.6 to secure a 2024 Paris Paralympics berth. The shooting World Cup also serves as the qualification quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Poland's Emilia Babska bagged a silver medal with a total score of 247.6, while the bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden after she shot 225.6.

Avani scripted her name in India's para games history when she bagged two medals in the same edition of the Paralympics. Avani won the gold in the R-2 Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 and bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani Lekhara thanks everyone for the support

A few days ago, Avani Lekhara expressed her displeasure after her coach Rakesh Manpat and escort Shweta Jewaria were denied visas ahead of the upcoming World Shooting Para Sport World Cup.

Following an intervention by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry, Avani's and other shooters' visas were cleared by the French embassy.

After winning gold at Chateauroux, she thanked everyone for extending their support. Avani wrote:

"Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India's 1st Paris2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!."

