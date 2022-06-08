Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna clinched India's second gold medal, earns 2024 Paris Paralympics berth

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna clinched India's second gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France. As many as 13 para shooters are currently competing at the shooting World Cup.

He became the second Indian para-shooter to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after securing a gold medal at the event. The shooting World Cup also serves as the qualification quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Ramakrishna accumulated a final score of 253.1 points to attain a first-place finish in the mixed 10m air rifle SH2 event. Meanwhile, Slovakia's Francek Tirsek (252.6) and Tanguy De La Forest (230.3) bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.

Meanwhile, Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal have defeated China's Chao Yang and Min Li to clinch India's third gold medal in the P6 - 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Indian duo also shattered world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565.

The Indian trio of Singhraj Adana, Rahul Jakhar and Nihal Singh, on the other hand, bagged a silver medal in the 25m pistol team event.

Shooter Avani Lekhara wins gold medal at 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in France

2021 Tokyo Paralympics double medal-winning shooter Avani Lekhara bagged a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 at the ongoing 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

Not only did the 20-year-old win gold, she also registered a world record along the way after scoring 250.6 points on Tuesday.

Avani bettered her own world record of 249.6 to secure a 2024 Paris Paralympics berth.

Poland's Emilia Babska bagged a silver medal with a total score of 247.6, while the bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden after she shot 225.6.

Avani Lekhara, following her gold medal win, told the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI):

"This event is very important for me as it is the first event after Tokyo. It will help me understand the progress that I've made on various aspects that I have been working on since then. My target for the year is to consistently analyse my game and improve the little bits. To be a consistent shooter is my aim and hopefully win medals along the way too."

