ISSF President's Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary among seven elite Indian shooters to compete in next month's international tournament

Saurabh Chaudhary is all set to compete at the ISSF President's Cup. Chaudhary is among a seven-member national shooting squad that will compete in next month’s prize money event. The ISSF President's Cup carries a total prize money of $859,200 (INR 6.40 crore approximately).

According to a national coach, national camp to prepare for the ISSF President's Cup will commence from October 17 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. The ISSF President's Cup in rifle and pistol events is scheduled to be held from November 3 to 10 in Wroclaw, Poland. The ISSF President's Cup in shotgun events will be held from October 19 to 24 in Larnaca Cyprus.

The top 12 athletes in individual Olympic events in shotgun, rifle and pistol have been invited from across the globe to compete at the ISSF President's Cup. Seven Indian shooters will compete in the rifle and pistol ISSF President's Cup. Indian shotgun shooters did not qualify for the Larnaca competition.

The athletes were shortlisted according to 2021 world ranking after the Tokyo Olympic Games. Chaudhary is an ace pistol shooter in men’s 10-meter air pistol. Aishwary Pratap Singh and Anjum Modgal will compete in the 50m rifle 3 position in men and women’s section, respectively.

In addition to Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma will also be seen in action at the men’s 10m air pistol event. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol. In the women’s 25m pistol, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will be seen in action at the ISSF President's Cup.

Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh, though, are already competing in the ongoing ISSF junior world championships in Peru. The other five shooters will compete at world level for the first time, post-Tokyo Olympic Games.

India's shooting squad, despite being ranked among the world's leading shooters, had failed to impress at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Indian team returned empty handed from Japan.

Prize money rewards at the ISSF President's Cup

During the ISSF President's Cup, competition will take place in both individual and mixed team events. The event carries a total prize purse of $859,200 (INR 6.40 crore app).

The winner of the individual event will be richer by $15000 (INR 11 lakh app.). The second and third finisher will get $12000 (INR 8.5 lakh app.) and $10,000 (INR 7.5 lakh app.) respectively. A cash incentive will be given to all 12 shooters competing in the President’s Cup. The 12th shooter in the competition will pocket $1,000 (INR 74,000 app.).

Also Read

The winner in the mixed team event will get $4,800 (INR 3.5 lakh app.). The ISSF will bear the accommodation and travel expenses of all the competitors. In addition to the cash awards, individual shooters will receive the “Golden Target” and “Best Athlete” of the year awards.

Also Read: ISSF Junior World Championships: Namyaa Kapoor, 14, stuns Manu Bhaker to win gold; Aishwary Pratap Singh shatters world record

Edited by Diptanil Roy