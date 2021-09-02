2021 Paralympics: Shooter Rahul Jakhar misses out on a medal, finishes 5th in mixed 25m Pistol SH1 final

Indian para-shooter Rahul Jakhar missed out on a podium finish after he was placed fifth in the mixed 25m Pistol SH1 final at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.

He had earlier finished in second position with 576 points after the conclusion of both precision and rapid rounds of the Mixed 25M Pistol SH1 qualification event.

China's Huang Xing successfully defended his Rio gold with a new Paralympic record of 27 in the final in Tokyo. Poland's Szymon Sowinski won silver while Oleksi Denisiuk of Ukraine got the bronze.

Rahul Jakhar, meanwhile, might have missed out on a podium finish but the way he performed in his maiden appearance at the Paralympic Games has impressed everyone.

At the end of the precision round of the qualification event, Rahul was placed in 13th position, where he had a haul of 284 points. Whereas in the rapid round, Rahul scored 292 points to move into the final of the event.

Apart from Rahul, Akash also competed in the event but unfortunately missed out on a berth in the final as he could only manage to score 551 points in the qualification round.

Shooter Rahul Jakhar's qualification round

With a score of 576-14x, Indian para-shooter Rahul Jakhar finished second in the mixed 25m Pistol SH1 qualification round to advance to the final of the 2021 Paralympics.

He finished behind China's Huang Xing who scored 585-16x, while Yang Chao finished third with a score of 575-17x. Eight people qualified for the final in the mixed team event. Liakhu Iryna of Ukraine was the only female to have qualified for the final.

