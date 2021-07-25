Twitter disappointed as India fails to qualify for Olympic 10m men's rifle final for the first time in 17 years

India has continued with their disappointing performance in shooting at Olympics 2021. Yet again two Indian shooters have been knocked out in the qualifying rounds.

This time it was World No. 2 Divyansh Singh Panwar and the experienced Deepak Kumar who fell short in the qualifying rounds. Divyansh only managed to finish in the 32nd position and his compatriot Deepak Kumar finished in the 26th position. Here's what transpired during the event

India's disappointment at the shooting events in Olympics 2021 continues

Divyansh Singh Panwar came into the Olympics as World No. 2. However, he failed to replicate his world-class potential in the qualifying round, as he only managed 622.8 in the qualifying round. In an event where only 8 shooters qualify for the finals, Panwar never really got into the top half, as he languished in the 30's right from the start.

Deepak Kumar managed to score 624.7 in his qualification round. His performance only helped him achieve the 26th spot in the qualifying round. His best came in the penultimate series, as he scored 105 points in the fifth only to crash out in the qualifying round.

Divyansh and Deepak will both have another shot at a medal in Tokyo. They will be competing in mixed team events. Divyansh is paired with Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak with Anjum Moudgil. The shooters will be hoping to end India's disappointing run of form in the shooting event by finishing on the podium.

Twitter reacts to yet another disappointing exit for the Indian shooters

Indian fans tweeted on Twitter after yet another disappointing set of performances by the country's top shooters in the qualifying round.

With this, all 4 teen sensations- Elavenil Valarivan, Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar- failed in their debut #Olympics events!!#IND #Shooting #Tokyo2020 — Savi (@Savi_S9) July 25, 2021

After Deepak Kumar finished 26th with 624.7 and Divyansh Singh Panwar 32nd with 622.8 in the men's 10m Air Rifle qualifying, the coaching staff has to work to ensure India's shooters get to their lanes for the Mixed Teams in Pistol and Rifle with fresh minds. #PastDoesNotMatter — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 25, 2021

RESULT:#Shooting Men's 10 m air rifle (Qualification) -



Deepak KUMAR - 26th

Divyansh Singh PANWAR - 32nd#IND

Only top 8 progress to the finals.#TeamIndia #IndiaAtOlympics — India @ #Olympics (@India_Rio16) July 25, 2021

Remember Divyansh Singh Panwar is just 18 and it's his 1st Olympics!



Both Abhinav Bindra (26) and Gagan Narang (29) were 2 #Olympics old before winning their medals in 10m Air Rifle.#IND #Shooting #Tokyo2020 — Savi (@Savi_S9) July 25, 2021

BREAKING: Shooters disappoint, again



Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar fail to qualify for 10m Air Rifle Men's final#Olympics #TokyoOlympics2020 — Chandra Subramanian 🇮🇳 (@ChandrasubramaN) July 25, 2021

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Suromitro Basu