Twitter disappointed as India fails to qualify for Olympic 10m men's rifle final for the first time in 17 years

India has continued with their disappointing performance in shooting at Olympics 2021. Yet again two Indian shooters have been knocked out in the qualifying rounds.
This time it was World No. 2 Divyansh Singh Panwar and the experienced Deepak Kumar who fell short in the qualifying rounds. Divyansh only managed to finish in the 32nd position and his compatriot Deepak Kumar finished in the 26th position. Here's what transpired during the event
India's disappointment at the shooting events in Olympics 2021 continues
Divyansh Singh Panwar came into the Olympics as World No. 2. However, he failed to replicate his world-class potential in the qualifying round, as he only managed 622.8 in the qualifying round. In an event where only 8 shooters qualify for the finals, Panwar never really got into the top half, as he languished in the 30's right from the start.
Deepak Kumar managed to score 624.7 in his qualification round. His performance only helped him achieve the 26th spot in the qualifying round. His best came in the penultimate series, as he scored 105 points in the fifth only to crash out in the qualifying round.
Divyansh and Deepak will both have another shot at a medal in Tokyo. They will be competing in mixed team events. Divyansh is paired with Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak with Anjum Moudgil. The shooters will be hoping to end India's disappointing run of form in the shooting event by finishing on the podium.
Twitter reacts to yet another disappointing exit for the Indian shooters
Indian fans tweeted on Twitter after yet another disappointing set of performances by the country's top shooters in the qualifying round.
