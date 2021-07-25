Twitter reacts in disappointment as Manu Bhaker, Yashashwani Deswal miss out on Women's 10m Air Pistol finals

India had a very disappointing start to it's Day 2 campaign at Olympics 2021. The disappointment in shooting continues as 2 more pistol shooters fail to qualify for the finals. Yashaswini Deswal and Manu Bhaker were ranked World No.1 and World No. 2 respectively in their category. However, both of them failed to make a mark in the Women's 10 M Air Pistol competition. Here's what transpired during the loss.
India fails to make a mark in shooting
After a string of disappointing results on Day 1, the Indian shooting team was expected to have a much better day today. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal have both been in great form coming into the Olympics. But competing at the grandest stage of them all is not an easy task. The two youngsters definitely have a long way to go from here.
Manu Bhaker started off really well. But the pressure got to her at the end as she shot an 8 in her final shot. Bhaker finished in the 12th spot, scoring 575/600. There were reports that Manu faced some problems with her gun. Yashaswini Deswal on the other hand was unable to make a lot of 'X' s which led to her finishing 13th, just behind her Indian compatriot.
Twitter reacts to India's early exit in the 10 M Air Pistol event
Indian fans reacted to Manu Bhaker's gun fiasco and the disappointing exit in the qualification round.
