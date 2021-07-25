Twitter reacts in disappointment as Manu Bhaker, Yashashwani Deswal miss out on Women's 10m Air Pistol finals

India had a very disappointing start to it's Day 2 campaign at Olympics 2021. The disappointment in shooting continues as 2 more pistol shooters fail to qualify for the finals. Yashaswini Deswal and Manu Bhaker were ranked World No.1 and World No. 2 respectively in their category. However, both of them failed to make a mark in the Women's 10 M Air Pistol competition. Here's what transpired during the loss.

India fails to make a mark in shooting

After a string of disappointing results on Day 1, the Indian shooting team was expected to have a much better day today. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal have both been in great form coming into the Olympics. But competing at the grandest stage of them all is not an easy task. The two youngsters definitely have a long way to go from here.

Manu Bhaker started off really well. But the pressure got to her at the end as she shot an 8 in her final shot. Bhaker finished in the 12th spot, scoring 575/600. There were reports that Manu faced some problems with her gun. Yashaswini Deswal on the other hand was unable to make a lot of 'X' s which led to her finishing 13th, just behind her Indian compatriot.

Twitter reacts to India's early exit in the 10 M Air Pistol event

Indian fans reacted to Manu Bhaker's gun fiasco and the disappointing exit in the qualification round.

#Shooting

Disappointment from India's key medal prospects... Both Manu Bhaker & Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for final of Women's 10m Air Pistol... They finished 12th and 13th respectively@Tokyo2020hi @OfficialNRAI — Atmadip Ray (@atmadiprayET) July 25, 2021

This is big big problem, on the qualification of the event. #ManuBhaker is losing precious time due to the technical glitch. #Shooting. — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) July 25, 2021

Manu Bhaker starts with a fantastic 98 series including 4 inner circle shots. Keep it going 🙌#Tokyo2020 #Shooting — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) July 25, 2021

Manu Bhaker failed to qualify. Shooting certainly has been the disappointment this year. — Amar (@ammmarrrrrrrrrr) July 25, 2021

Very unfortunate that Manu Bhaker lost a lot of valuable time, reportedly more than five minutes, due to some issues with her gun. She may be feeling the time pressure now. Fingers crossed 🤞#Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 25, 2021

Great comeback by #ManuBhaker after the small technical glitch with her pistol. She shot 39 in the first 4 shots after the glitch #Shooting #Tokyo2020 — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) July 25, 2021

Come on Manu Bhaker. Stress is coming. — Sidin (@sidin) July 25, 2021

A lot of 9s coming for Manu Bhaker and she has dropped down the list and is currently at 13…needs to go really hard from here #Shooting #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #TeamIndia — Baidurjo Bhose (@bbhose) July 25, 2021

We are still proud of you ma'am. We are with you,u tried your best & very close to the final but do not worry waiting for a powerful comeback#Cheer4India #ManuBhaker #Tokyo2020@realmanubhaker 🇮🇳✊ pic.twitter.com/1PQD6o7u7S — Arvind Sonrish | XiZi (@_xi_zi_) July 25, 2021

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy