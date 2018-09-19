Om Prakash Mitharwal wins Gold in 50m Pistol Event at Changwon

Om Prakash Mitharwal (Image Courtesy: Yahoo News)

India claimed one Gold and two Silver medals in the Air Pistol events at the 52nd ISSF World Championships.

Here's a recap of the how the events unfolded in the Air Pistol discipline.

10m Air Pistol Men - an Olympic event

Jongoh Jin of Korea won Gold in 10m Air Pistol Men

Four-time Olympic Gold medalist Jin Jongoh won the Gold in the 10m Air Pistol event. He displaced World no. 4 Chernousov of Russia in the shoot-off with a score of 10.3. In a fairy-tale final, Jin who was in 6th position at the start of the elimination moved into the third spot with six more shots to go. His last six shots scored above 10.2 and with the Russian scoring a 10 of his final shot the scores tied at 241.5. Earlier, World no. 1 Shahzar Rizvi of India achieved 30th place.

Gold - Jongoh Jin (KOR) 241.5 (S-Off 10.3), Silver - Artem Chernousov (RUS) 241.5 (S-Off 9.5), Bronze - Daemyung Lee (KOR) 220.6, 4th Place - Pavlo Korostylov (UKR) 198.5.

8th Place - Abhishek Verma (IND) 118. 18th Place - Om Prakash Mitharval (IND) 579, 30th Place - Shahzar Rizvi (IND) 576.

10m Air Pistol Men Team

South Korea won the Team Gold having had three men in their finals. India was nine points behind the Koreans to take the Silver.

Gold - South Korea 1747 (Daemyung Lee 584, Jongoh Jin 582, Seungwoo Han 581)

Silver - India 1738 (Abhishek Verma 583, Om Prakash Mitharval 579, Shahzar Rizvi 576)

Bronze - Russia 1736 (Artem Chernousov 587, Denis Koulakov 580, Anton Gourianov 569)

10th Place - India 1719 (Anish 581, Gurpreet Singh 570, Shivam Shukla 568)

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men - an Olympic event

World No.1 Junmin Lin of China asserted his supremacy by winning the Gold as Zhang of China taking the Silver after missing both his final shots

World No.1 Junmin Lin of China asserted his supremacy by winning the Gold as Zhang of China taking the Silver after missing both his final shots. World record holder Kim Junhong of Korea became the first person to be eliminated in the final finishing in 6th position.

Gold - Junmin Lin (CHN) 32, Silver - Jain Zhang (CHN) 31, Bronze - Jean Quiquampoix (FRA) 24, 4th Place - Alexei Klimov (RUS) 20.

12th Place - Anish (IND) 581, 43rd Place - Gurpreet Singh (IND) 570, 46th Place - Shivam Shukla (IND) 568.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Team

China created a new World record to claim the Gold in the Team event. Germany clinched the Silver while hosts South Korea settled for Bronze.

Gold - China 1756 (WR) (Junmin Lin 590, Jian Zhang 584, Zhaonan Yao 582)

Silver - Germany 1751 (Oliver Geis 591, Christian Reitz 582, Christian Freckmann 578)

Bronze - South Korea 1745 (Junhong Kim 589, Jong Ho Song 581, Junwoo Park 575)

1 / 6 NEXT