Prediction: Will Manu Bhaker win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Manu Bhaker's ascent in the world of sports shooting has been meteoric. The teenager from Haryana has bagged medals at all major tournaments over the last three years, such as the ISSF World Cups, Youth Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Competing in the 10m air pistol event, Manu Bhaker became India's premier shooter in the category in no time. In 2017, Bhaker secured 9 medals in the National Games and set a national record with a score of 242.3.

Manu will now test her skills at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and take a shot at securing a podium finish at the games. But can she rise to the occasion?

Manu Bhaker's recent performances

This year's Olympics will mark Bhaker's debut in the competition. The world no.2 will be hoping to emulate her success in other competitions at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well.

In 2021, Bhaker secured a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. However, she had a disappointing outing at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia and could only manage a 7th place finish.

In 2019, Bhaker won the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Putian, China.

Manu Bhaker broke onto the shooting scene during the 2018 season. She managed gold medals at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalaraja, the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Junior World Cup and the Youth Olympic Games.

Manu Bhaker has also won medals in the mixed team event. The pairing of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have competed at 5 ISSF World Cups and won gold medals in each outing.

Manu Bhaker's challengers

Manu Bhaker's biggest competition at the Tokyo Olympics will be world no.1 fellow Indian shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal. The 23-year-old beat Bhaker to the gold medal at the World Cup in New Delhi in 2021. Deswal also won gold at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, and is certainly the favorite to secure a podium finish at the games.

Another competitor to watch out for for Bhaker is Anna Korakaki from Greece. A bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Korakaki has secured medals in the 10m air pistol event at various ISSF World Cups.

Another challenger for the podium places will be Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina. The 24-year-old Russian was the silver medal winner at the Rio Olympics 2016 and will be looking to go one step better this time.

Will Manu Bhaker rise to the occasion?

Manu Bhaker is expected to win a medal for India in the individual and mixed team events. The teenager recently announced that she has decided to go off social media to complete the last leg of her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

She has proven her nerves at the biggest stages in the past, and she will have to yet again overcome the burden of expectations and perform at the best of her ability to claim a medal.

As I enter the last leg of preparation for Tokyo Olympics, I am now going off social media till end of Olympics. I will need your love, blessings n support to bring glory to our country. See you all soon! pic.twitter.com/X6ZbjSotQ2 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) June 29, 2021

She will be in action on the 25th of July for the individual event and on the 26th of July for the mixed team event.

Also read - Prediction: Will Amit Panghal win a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Edited by S Chowdhury