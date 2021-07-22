Prediction: Will Rahi Sarnobat win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Rahi Sarnobat has been the face of India in the women's 25m pistol event at shooting competitions across the globe over the last decade. The shooter from Maharashtra, India started her career in 2007 and has won medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Cups.

Rahi qualified for the Olympics by bagging a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich in 2019. But can she make it all the way to the top at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Rahi Sarnobat's recent performances

Rahi has been on a resurgence since recovering from an elbow injury which forced her out of the Rio Olympics 2016. She clinched the gold medal at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, shooting a total of 39 in the final of the event. Sarnobat also won silver in the New Delhi leg of the ISSF World Cup earlier in the year.

Her performance in the Munich ISSF World Cup helped her secure a qualification to the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In 2018, Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian female shooter to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta, with a Games record score of 34 in the final.

Prior to injuring her shoulder in an accident, Rahi had won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and a silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Rahi Sarnobat also clinched the gold medal at the 2013 ISSF World Cup in Changwon. It was her first gold medal at a world cup.

Challengers for medals in the women's 25m pistol event

One of the main contenders at this year's Olympics in the women's 25m pistol event is Greece's Anna Korakaki. The 25-year-old Greek is the current defending champion and has been constantly securing podium finishes at the ISSF World Cups over the past four years.

Other contenders who could possibly claim a medal at the event include Mathilde Lamolle of France, Indian teenager Manu Bhaker, and Ukraine's Olena Kostevych.

What are the chances of Sarnobat winning a medal?

The Indian shooter certainly faces a stern test when she takes the range in the 25m pistol event. Her Olympic record has also not been how Rahi would've wanted it to be.

However, she goes to Tokyo on the back of an impressive 2021 where she managed to secure a couple of medals at the ISSF World Cups. The performances would surely have boosted her confidence. If she is able to shake off the nervous jitters of competing at the biggest sporting event in the world, Rahi Sarnobat could certainly secure a medal for India.

