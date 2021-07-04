Prediction: Will Mary Kom win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

MC Mary Kom - a name that has broken all the barriers and defied all odds. She has been India's foremost boxing heavyweight ever since she clinched bronze at the London 2012 Olympics. Her exploits in the ring have seen her become one of the biggest sporting heroes, not just in India but around the world.

From Olympic medals to world championship crowns and national honors, there's hardly anything the Indian boxing legend hasn’t won in her remarkable career.

Mary Kom's recent form

In 2018, Mary Kom won a sixth gold medal at the Women's World Championships. She aced the Commonwealth Games by winning gold in 2018 after dropping back down to 48kg.

Mary Kom at the Commonwealth Games

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) settled for a silver medal in the Asian Boxing Championships. The star Indian pugilist went to Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay with a split decision in the 51kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships held in Dubai.

The 38-year old, booked her Olympic berth by making the semifinals of the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers. Mary Kom ended the championships with a bronze medal in the 51 kg category.

Mary Kom's achievments

2012 London Olympic bronze medallist

2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist

Eight-time World Boxing Championship medallist (Six gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze)

Two-time Asian Games medallist (gold and bronze)

Seven-time Asian Amateur Boxing Championship medallist (5 gold, 2 silver)

Will Mary Kom manage to add gold to her cabinet at the Tokyo Games?

Mary Kom's biggest weapon is her over two decades of experience. Other than that, her medals, laurels, and awards speak for themselves.

With Mary Kom leading India's boxing charge, the Indian contingent is bracing to put on a robust show at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is India's biggest hope of securing a podium finish at the Olympics in the women's group. When Mary Kom last appeared at the Summer Games, she finished with a bronze medal in the 51kg category.

It might not be too far-fetched to imagine a repeat of that in Tokyo this year.

