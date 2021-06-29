Mary Kom to leave for Italy to avoid travel restrictions before heading to Tokyo Olympics

India's star pugilist Mary Kom will soon join her fellow Indian boxers in Italy for training. The six-time World Championships gold medallist made the decision because Olympic-bound athletes from India will need to go through stricter quarantine restrictions in Tokyo.

Mary Kom wants to avoid these added restrictions so she will be taking off for Assisi on Wednesday or the day after.

The veteran boxer told PTI:

"I have changed my plans. I have returned to Delhi and will leave for Italy maybe tomorrow or day after. There are stricter quarantine restrictions on those who are traveling from India. I want to avoid them.

"After training so hard for so long, no point in taking such a risk as a hard quarantine...(it) can break the rhythm. The protocols are obviously tough given the circumstances and you don't want additional stuff to deal with while trying to focus on your performance."

Mary Kom's personal coach Chhote Lal Yadav will also be accompanying her to Italy. The London Olympic bronze medalist will join eight other Olympic-bound Indian boxers in Italy and will leave for Tokyo from there itself.

Strict measures for Indian athletes in Tokyo

The Japanese government has asked Indian athletes and officials to undergo COVID-19 tests daily for a week before their departure to Tokyo. They have also been instructed not to interact with anyone apart from their own country for at least three days upon their arrival.

These strict measures have been framed for 10 other countries in addition to India. However, they will not be applying for those athletes who land in Tokyo from other countries like Italy.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also requested the Organizing Committee of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to ease COVID-19 testing protocols a little. The IOA has cited that it will be a logistical hassle for all officials and athletes before their departure.

While the Organizing Committee has stuck to the original number of pre-departure tests, it has given a few relaxations in the medical updates that the athletes have to fill up on the official online portal.

Mary Kom spearheading a strong Indian boxing contingent

Mary Kom (In blue)

India will be sending a strong boxing contingent to Tokyo, consisting of five male and four female boxers.

Vikas Krishan, Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, and Manish Kaushik will be the male pugilists hoping to bring home a medal. Meanwhile, MC Mary Kom, Simranjit Kaur, Pooja Rani, and Lovlina Borgohain will be carrying the nation's hopes in the women's boxing events.

Loyalty, Hard work, Patience...and don't fear to chase your dream. pic.twitter.com/7npOYbpIyq — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 15, 2021

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2021: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee