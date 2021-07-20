Prediction: Will Saurabh Chaudhary win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Saurabh Chaudhary has become a name to look out for in the world of sports shooting. The teenage shooter from India has done it all in the past three years. He has broken the junior world record, he has broken the senior world record, he has clinched gold medals at all major ISSF competitions, and he's won his country laurels at Asian Games.

Now, the 19-year-old from Meerut, who competes in the 10m air pistol event - individual and mixed team - has his eyes set on the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Saurabh Chaudhary's recent performances

Although this year's Olympics might be Saurabh's first appearance at the competition, he is no stranger to competing, and winning medals, at big events.

In 2021, at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Saurabh clinched a silver and a bronze medal. At the New Delhi ISSF World Cup too, Saurabh managed to secure two gold medals and a silver.

At the ISSF New Delhi World Cup in 2019, Saurabh broke the world record, shooting a total of 245.0 on his way to a gold medal. This was the event where he secured an Olympic berth.

In his first year at the senior level, he won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. He also secured 3 medals - a gold, a silver and a bronze - at the ISSF World Shooting Championships in Changwon.

His record in the mixed team event - with Manu Bhaker - has been just as stellar. The duo has managed to win five golds at various ISSF World Cups over the last three years.

Challenges for Saurabh Chaudhary

One of the biggest challengers for Chaudhary at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be China's Pang Wei. The 34-year-old will be featuring in his 4th Olympics. He won gold at Beijing in 2008, finished 4th in London 2012, and secured a bronze in Rio 2016.

Another contender to look out for is Iranian Javad Foroughi. Javad won the gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek with a score of 243.0. He also clinched the gold medal at the New Delhi ISSF World Cup earlier this year.

Can Saurabh Chaudhary go all the way?

If his performances so far are anything to go by, Saurabh is certainly one of the favorites at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to win a medal for India. He has had a good 2021 so far, making his run-in to the Olympics a successful one.

Chaudhary, who is well acquainted with the opponents he will be facing, and has got the better of them on many occasions, will be looking to deliver his best at the games and add yet another medal to his kitty.

