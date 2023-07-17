As the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 progress ahead, the wide pool of Indian athletes continue to shine, showcasing tremendous performances. In an outstanding display, athletes from the Khelo India program bagged a few medals, adding to India's overall tally at the event.

Shubham Bisla made a huge impression with his back-to-back captivating performances. In a remarkable display, he clinched a hard-earned gold medal. The youngster was crowned junior world champion in the Boys' 10m Air Pistol event as he finished in first place with a score of 244.6.

His determination and dedication played a massive role in where he is currently. As he strives to do better with time, he will surely be able to utilize the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 platform to be recognized on a huge scale internationally.

Apart from Bisla, Sainyam was also crowned junior world champion in the Girls' 10m Air Pistol event. Finishing first, she bagged the gold medal with an astounding score of 242.2.

It should be noted that 90 Indian athletes are participating in the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, which makes them the biggest contingent from any nation in the event. The ongoing event, which began on Sunday, is the third of its kind and is happening at Changwon Shooting Range, Republic of Korea.

Other successes at the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 for India

Talented shooters like Shubham Bisla, Amit Sharma, and Abhinav Chaudhary also gained recognition as a team. The trio finished in second place while competing in the 10m Air Pistol Junior Men's team event to bag well-deserving medals.

India's success in the event did not halt there as more athletes arose with their shining performances. Sainyam, this time teaming up with Urva and Anjali, won the bronze medal in the Girls' 10m Air Pistol team event.

The encouraging performances of these shooters augurs well for India's future.