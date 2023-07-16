90 Indian shooters to take part in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

India is set to shine with 90 athletes in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 as the contingent was revealed on Saturday, July 15. These 90 Indian shooters are striving to shine throughout the tournament, which is scheduled to take place at Changwon Shooting Range, Republic of Korea on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Notably, the Junior World Championships are now in the third edition and will witness these 90 Indian shooters taking part in various events including pistol, rifle, and shotgun. The men's and women's teams will compete in the U-21 age categories. A mixed team has also been dedicated to trap mixed.

The last edition of the championships was held two years back. India shone with a tally of 43 medals which included 17 gold, 16 silver, and 10 bronze. The huge success was a moment of pride for the shooters' fans across the country, and for the nation itself as these dedicated athletes brought glory.

It is pertinent to mention that 90 Indian shooters make the largest contingent participating in the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023. The second largest is Korea, which has embedded 66 shooters in its squad, set to compete across various categories.

The Indian squad is a mix of amateurs and veterans which makes it a perfect blend. While the veterans can further enhance their portfolio, the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 aims to give the inexperienced ones a chance to be recognized on a broader level.

90 Indian shooters named for ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

Let's have a look at 90 Indian shooters vying for success in the championships:

Event Men Women Mixed Team Pistol 10m air pistol Abhinav Choudhary, Sagar Bhargava, Shubham Bisla, Amit Sharma Sanskriti Bana, Anjali Chaudhary, Sainyam, Urva Chaudhary, Tejaswani, Kanak 25m pistol Akshay Kumar, Ankait Tomar, Swaraj Sachin Bhondave, Meshaak Ponnudurai Praveer Christopher, Abhimanyu Yadav Tejaswani, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Naamya Kapoor, Payal Kuldeep Khatri, Megana Sadula, Divanshi 25m standard pistol Swaraj Sachin Bhondave, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Singh, Ankait Tomar, Unish Holinder, Manav Singh Prarthana Khanna, Saniya Sudesh Sapale, Aditi Sejwal, Kritika Sharma, Yashita Shokeen, Tiyana, Akshita Soni 50m pistol Akshay Kumar, Ankait Tomar, Manav Singh, Sandeep Bishnoi, Kamaljeet, Suresh Sankhla Yashita Shokeen, Tiyana, Kaur Veerpal 25m rapid fire pistol Anandakumar Mahesh Pasupathy, Abhinav Choudhary, Jatin, Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Agneya Kaushik 10m air pistol mixed team Abhinav Choudhary, Shubham Bisla Anjali Chaudhary, Sainyam Shotgun Trap Shardul Vihan, Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek, Shapath Bharadwaj, Jaswinder Singh, Arya Vansh Tyagi, Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat Aashima Ahlawat, Sabeera Haris, Darshna Rathore, Preeti Rajak, Aadya Tripathi, Bhavya Tripathi Trap mixed team Preeti Rajak, Bhavya Tripathi, Shardul Vihan, Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek Skeet Munek Battula, Ritu Raj Bundela, Harmehar Singh Lally, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Gurfateh Singh Sandhu Sanjana Sood, Raiza Dhillon, Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala Skeet mixed team Munek Battula, Harmehar Singh Lally Sanjana Sood, Raiza Dhillon Rifle 10m air rifle Parth Rakesh Mane, Abhinav Shaw, Srinjoy Datta, Sheersh Kashyap, Umamahesh Maddineni, Srikanth Dhanush Gautami Bhanot, Swati Chowdhury, Devanshi Katara, Sonam Uttam Maskarw, Isha Anil Taksale, Hazel 10m air rifle mixed team Parth Rakesh Mane, Abhinav Shaw Gautami Bhanot, Sonam Uttam Maskarw 50m rifle prone Surja Biswas, Pukhraj Chauhan, Yash Dabas, Rohit Kaviti, Abdullah Parvez Saniya Sudesh Sapale, Prathyusha Padmakumar, Sri Apoorva Raja Sagi, Pranjali 50m rifle 3 positions Parikshit Singh Brar, Shivam Dabas, Vedant Nitin Waghmare, Harsh Singla, Ramanya Tomer, Sartaj Singh Tiwana Khushi, Nupur Kumrawat, Nikita Kundu, Sharanya Lakhan, Mahit Sandhu

India's schedule for ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

These 90 Indian shooters will be in action on the following dates:

July 16, Sunday

Men's 10m air pistol final at 7:45 AM IST

Women's 10m air pistol final at 11:30 AM IST

July 17, Monday

10m air rifle mixed team final at 7:15 AM IST

10m air pistol mixed team final at 9:25 AM IST

July 18, Tuesday

Men’s 10m air rifle final at 7:45 AM IST

Women’s skeet final at 9:30 AM IST

Men’s skeet final at 10:45 AM IST

Women’s 10m air rifle final at 1:30 PM IST

July 19, Wednesday

Women's 25m pistol final at 8:30 AM IST

Skeet mixed team final at 10:30 AM IST

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions at 12:30 PM IST

July 20, Thursday

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions final at 9:15 AM IST

July 21, Friday

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final at 10:00 AM IST

July 23, Sunday

Women's trap final at 9:30 AM IST

Men's trap final at 10:45 AM IST