90 Indian shooters to take part in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

India is set to shine with 90 athletes in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 as the contingent was revealed on Saturday, July 15. These 90 Indian shooters are striving to shine throughout the tournament, which is scheduled to take place at Changwon Shooting Range, Republic of Korea on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Notably, the Junior World Championships are now in the third edition and will witness these 90 Indian shooters taking part in various events including pistol, rifle, and shotgun. The men's and women's teams will compete in the U-21 age categories. A mixed team has also been dedicated to trap mixed.
The last edition of the championships was held two years back. India shone with a tally of 43 medals which included 17 gold, 16 silver, and 10 bronze. The huge success was a moment of pride for the shooters' fans across the country, and for the nation itself as these dedicated athletes brought glory.
It is pertinent to mention that 90 Indian shooters make the largest contingent participating in the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023. The second largest is Korea, which has embedded 66 shooters in its squad, set to compete across various categories.
The Indian squad is a mix of amateurs and veterans which makes it a perfect blend. While the veterans can further enhance their portfolio, the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 aims to give the inexperienced ones a chance to be recognized on a broader level.
90 Indian shooters named for ISSF Junior World Championships 2023
Let's have a look at 90 Indian shooters vying for success in the championships:
India's schedule for ISSF Junior World Championships 2023
These 90 Indian shooters will be in action on the following dates:
July 16, Sunday
Men's 10m air pistol final at 7:45 AM IST
Women's 10m air pistol final at 11:30 AM IST
July 17, Monday
10m air rifle mixed team final at 7:15 AM IST
10m air pistol mixed team final at 9:25 AM IST
July 18, Tuesday
Men’s 10m air rifle final at 7:45 AM IST
Women’s skeet final at 9:30 AM IST
Men’s skeet final at 10:45 AM IST
Women’s 10m air rifle final at 1:30 PM IST
July 19, Wednesday
Women's 25m pistol final at 8:30 AM IST
Skeet mixed team final at 10:30 AM IST
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions at 12:30 PM IST
July 20, Thursday
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions final at 9:15 AM IST
July 21, Friday
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final at 10:00 AM IST
July 23, Sunday
Women's trap final at 9:30 AM IST
Men's trap final at 10:45 AM IST