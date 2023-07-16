Shooting

90 Indian shooters to take part in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

By SportzConnect
Modified Jul 16, 2023 01:17 IST
90 Indian shooters to take part in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 (Image via Getty)
90 Indian shooters to take part in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 (Image via Getty)

India is set to shine with 90 athletes in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 as the contingent was revealed on Saturday, July 15. These 90 Indian shooters are striving to shine throughout the tournament, which is scheduled to take place at Changwon Shooting Range, Republic of Korea on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Notably, the Junior World Championships are now in the third edition and will witness these 90 Indian shooters taking part in various events including pistol, rifle, and shotgun. The men's and women's teams will compete in the U-21 age categories. A mixed team has also been dedicated to trap mixed.

The last edition of the championships was held two years back. India shone with a tally of 43 medals which included 17 gold, 16 silver, and 10 bronze. The huge success was a moment of pride for the shooters' fans across the country, and for the nation itself as these dedicated athletes brought glory.

It is pertinent to mention that 90 Indian shooters make the largest contingent participating in the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023. The second largest is Korea, which has embedded 66 shooters in its squad, set to compete across various categories.

The Indian squad is a mix of amateurs and veterans which makes it a perfect blend. While the veterans can further enhance their portfolio, the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 aims to give the inexperienced ones a chance to be recognized on a broader level.

90 Indian shooters named for ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

Let's have a look at 90 Indian shooters vying for success in the championships:

EventMenWomenMixed Team
Pistol
10m air pistolAbhinav Choudhary, Sagar Bhargava, Shubham Bisla, Amit SharmaSanskriti Bana, Anjali Chaudhary, Sainyam, Urva Chaudhary, Tejaswani, Kanak
25m pistolAkshay Kumar, Ankait Tomar, Swaraj Sachin Bhondave, Meshaak Ponnudurai Praveer Christopher, Abhimanyu YadavTejaswani, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Naamya Kapoor, Payal Kuldeep Khatri, Megana Sadula, Divanshi
25m standard pistolSwaraj Sachin Bhondave, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Singh, Ankait Tomar, Unish Holinder, Manav SinghPrarthana Khanna, Saniya Sudesh Sapale, Aditi Sejwal, Kritika Sharma, Yashita Shokeen, Tiyana, Akshita Soni
50m pistolAkshay Kumar, Ankait Tomar, Manav Singh, Sandeep Bishnoi, Kamaljeet, Suresh SankhlaYashita Shokeen, Tiyana, Kaur Veerpal
25m rapid fire pistolAnandakumar Mahesh Pasupathy, Abhinav Choudhary, Jatin, Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Agneya Kaushik
10m air pistol mixed teamAbhinav Choudhary, Shubham BislaAnjali Chaudhary, Sainyam
Shotgun
TrapShardul Vihan, Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek, Shapath Bharadwaj, Jaswinder Singh, Arya Vansh Tyagi, Vinay Pratap Singh ChandrawatAashima Ahlawat, Sabeera Haris, Darshna Rathore, Preeti Rajak, Aadya Tripathi, Bhavya Tripathi
Trap mixed teamPreeti Rajak, Bhavya Tripathi, Shardul Vihan, Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek
SkeetMunek Battula, Ritu Raj Bundela, Harmehar Singh Lally, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Gurfateh Singh SandhuSanjana Sood, Raiza Dhillon, Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala
Skeet mixed teamMunek Battula, Harmehar Singh LallySanjana Sood, Raiza Dhillon
Rifle
10m air rifleParth Rakesh Mane, Abhinav Shaw, Srinjoy Datta, Sheersh Kashyap, Umamahesh Maddineni, Srikanth DhanushGautami Bhanot, Swati Chowdhury, Devanshi Katara, Sonam Uttam Maskarw, Isha Anil Taksale, Hazel
10m air rifle mixed teamParth Rakesh Mane, Abhinav ShawGautami Bhanot, Sonam Uttam Maskarw
50m rifle proneSurja Biswas, Pukhraj Chauhan, Yash Dabas, Rohit Kaviti, Abdullah ParvezSaniya Sudesh Sapale, Prathyusha Padmakumar, Sri Apoorva Raja Sagi, Pranjali
50m rifle 3 positionsParikshit Singh Brar, Shivam Dabas, Vedant Nitin Waghmare, Harsh Singla, Ramanya Tomer, Sartaj Singh TiwanaKhushi, Nupur Kumrawat, Nikita Kundu, Sharanya Lakhan, Mahit Sandhu

India's schedule for ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

These 90 Indian shooters will be in action on the following dates:

July 16, Sunday

Men's 10m air pistol final at 7:45 AM IST

Women's 10m air pistol final at 11:30 AM IST

July 17, Monday

10m air rifle mixed team final at 7:15 AM IST

10m air pistol mixed team final at 9:25 AM IST

July 18, Tuesday

Men’s 10m air rifle final at 7:45 AM IST

Women’s skeet final at 9:30 AM IST

Men’s skeet final at 10:45 AM IST

Women’s 10m air rifle final at 1:30 PM IST

July 19, Wednesday

Women's 25m pistol final at 8:30 AM IST

Skeet mixed team final at 10:30 AM IST

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions at 12:30 PM IST

July 20, Thursday

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions final at 9:15 AM IST

July 21, Friday

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final at 10:00 AM IST

July 23, Sunday

Women's trap final at 9:30 AM IST

Men's trap final at 10:45 AM IST

Edited by Yash Singh
