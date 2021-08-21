Sidhartha Babu's journey of resilience: From a bike accident to representing the nation at Paralympics 2021

Sidhartha Babu is all set to make his debut at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event. The rifle shooter from Kerala secured a quota place for the Games at the Para Shooting World Championships in 2019.

His prowess in the sport comes from a childhood love of shooting. Sidhartha was a former martial arts teacher but a motorbike accident changed his life forever.

Sidhartha Babu's obsession with shooting

Sidhartha Babu was obsessed with guns and shooting from a young age. He even asked his parents to buy him a rifle when he was just 14 years old. Speaking to OnManorama about his obsession with shooting, he said:

"My parents were scared because I liked guns."

While his love for shooting remained intact as he grew up, Sidhartha also pursued martial arts. He won a few medals at the national level and started coaching students.

However, following his bike accident, he decided to focus on shooting. After being bedridden for a year, he began training for rifle shooting on his own. Sidhartha told OnManorama:

"I was bedridden for a year after my accident. I had many realizations then, being alive was the most important thing."

Sidhartha Babu's rise in rifle shooting

Sidhartha Babu was determined to pursue a career in rifle shooting. He drove all the way from Thiruvanathapuram to Idukki just so he could practice at the best shooting range in Kerala.

He wasn't allowed to shoot at first, but when they asked him to prove his potential, the Kerala resident demonstrated his brilliance by scoring a bulls-eye. From that point on, Sidhartha Babu never looked back. He became state champion in the 50m prone rifle para category and broke the national record in 2014.

The self-taught shooter excelled due to his tireless perseverance. He even competed against the abled shooters and got the better of them. After cleaning up at the national level, Sidhartha knew it was time to take his game to the big stage. He decided to train under former Olympic champion Sergei Martinov, a decision that paid off.

The sensational shooter made his mark at the 2019 World Championships and secured a quota place for the Paralympic Games 2021.

While his preparations for the Games were hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sidhartha didn't lose his touch. At the Al Ain 2021 World Cup — his first competition following the lockdown — the Indian rose to the occasion to win the bronze medal.

Sidhartha Babu and his tale of motivation

Sidhartha Babu faced a lot of hurdles on his way to the top. He was doubted by many because he was a para-athlete but he never let any of that get to him. He sought refuge in yoga and meditation to keep himself calm and composed.

The 42-year-old has never let his disability hamper his growth in shooting. Even during the pandemic, he kept up his training. The shooter moved to a new home, where he set up a range to keep practicing. During an interview with The News Minute, Sidhartha said:

"Being paraplegic does not restrict the flow of energy in me. Being a martial artist, I know how to build my body and work on my muscles. It has been a long journey. One fine morning, when you become paralyzed all of a sudden, your entire world changes in a moment. You have to re-learn everything. My own family did not know how to deal with this half-dead person. You can't blame them. I realized I had to start finding solutions for everything, and I had to begin from scratch."

