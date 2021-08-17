Paralympics 2021: When and where to watch Indians in action, TV schedule and timings (IST)

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from August 24th to September 5th 2021. After the massive success of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, the entire nation awaits the para-athletes showdown at the Summer Games.

The largest contingent of 54 athletes will represent India at the 2021 Paralympics. With most of the para-athletes being in good form, there's scope for an increase in podium finishes at this year's Tokyo Summer Games.

With the addition of 35 more athletes, Team India will look to better their 2016 Rio Paralympics performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. India bagged two gold, one silver and one bronze at the Rio Paralympic Games.

India will participate across nine different disciplines - archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, table tennis, canoeing, swimming, powerlifting and taekwondo at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Out of these nine, badminton and taekwondo will make their debuts at the mega event.

2016 Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will be the Indian flag bearer at the Paralympic Games.

Indian athletes at Paralympics: Dates when they are in action

Archery

27th August

Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC

Badminton

1st September

Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

2nd September

Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

2 September

Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

27 August

Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun

Swimming

27 August

200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

3 September

50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Table Tennis

25 August

Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

2 September

Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar

Shooting

30 August

Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

31 August

Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

4 September

Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

2 September

Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

3 September

Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

4 September

Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj

5 September

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu

Athletics

28 August

Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

29 August

Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

30 August

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

31 August

Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women's 100m T13 - Simran

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

1 September

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

2 September

Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

3 September

Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

4 September

Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

Indian athletes at Paralympics: Telecast details

Eurosport India will broadcast the Paralympics in India. The Eurosport feed will also be LIVE on the discovery+ app. The Paralympic Games action will also be telecast on DD Sports in India.

