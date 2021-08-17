Paralympics 2021: When and where to watch Indians in action, TV schedule and timings (IST)

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from August 24th to September 5th 2021. After the massive success of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, the entire nation awaits the para-athletes showdown at the Summer Games.
The largest contingent of 54 athletes will represent India at the 2021 Paralympics. With most of the para-athletes being in good form, there's scope for an increase in podium finishes at this year's Tokyo Summer Games.
With the addition of 35 more athletes, Team India will look to better their 2016 Rio Paralympics performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. India bagged two gold, one silver and one bronze at the Rio Paralympic Games.
India will participate across nine different disciplines - archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, table tennis, canoeing, swimming, powerlifting and taekwondo at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Out of these nine, badminton and taekwondo will make their debuts at the mega event.
2016 Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will be the Indian flag bearer at the Paralympic Games.
Indian athletes at Paralympics: Dates when they are in action
Archery
27th August
Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
Badminton
1st September
Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
2nd September
Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Para Canoeing
2 September
Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav
Powerlifting
27 August
Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun
Swimming
27 August
200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
3 September
50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Table Tennis
25 August
Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
2 September
Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
Shooting
30 August
Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
31 August
Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
4 September
Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
2 September
Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
3 September
Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
4 September
Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
5 September
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
Athletics
28 August
Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
29 August
Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
30 August
Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
31 August
Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women's 100m T13 - Simran
Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
1 September
Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
2 September
Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
3 September
Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
4 September
Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh
Indian athletes at Paralympics: Telecast details
Eurosport India will broadcast the Paralympics in India. The Eurosport feed will also be LIVE on the discovery+ app. The Paralympic Games action will also be telecast on DD Sports in India.
