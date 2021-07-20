Manu Bhaker versus Yashaswini Deswal - The rivalry within the Indian shooting contingent 

India has sent its largest shooting contingent of 15 members to Tokyo. With more than four of these 15 shooters included in the world's top 5 in the rankings, it increases the chances and hopes of a podium finish from the squad. Nearly 10 of the 15 Indian shooters are included in the world's top 10 rankings.

The Indian shooting team produced an astounding performance in their latest appearance at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Team India bagged 30 medals in the competition.

The Indian shooting team has dominated across all shooting disciplines: pistol, rifle and shotgun.

Among the top seeds, the closest competition has been observed between Yashaswini Deswal and Manu Bhaker. Both rivals have ended up on a podium finish several times in a tournament.

With Yashaswini being the current World No.1 and Manu standing at No.2 in the 10m air pistol, it not only gives an advantage on the personal front but also increases the chances of medal prospect for the nation during Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast schedule India: where to watch, timings, and more details

How pivotal is Yashaswini Deswal and Manu Bhaker's competition for India?

There will be intense competition at the international level. But what's interesting is Yashaswini and Manu's close rankings during the tournaments.

During their latest competition at the ISSF World Cup held in Delhi, Yashaswini finished on top with a 2.1 difference, while Manu finished second with gold and silver respectively. Both stars defeated five-time Olympic champion Viktoria Chaika.

Apart from their consistency during tournaments, both Yashaswini and Manu have scored pretty close. So let's have a look at their scoreboard during the ISSF World Cup

2019 ISSF World Cup - Yashaswini - 578

Manu- 578

2021 ISSF World Cup - Yashaswini - 579

Manu- 577

2021 ISSF World Cup - Yashaswini - 573

Manu- 572

There have been several occasions where the duo have finished in the top two. This increases the chances of Yashaswini and Manu earning the top two slots at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well.

Keeping all the competition aside, both are aiming to stay grounded and have a competition of bettering themselves. Both will look to stick to their basics and focus on their technique to deliver a top class performance in the 10m air pistol even in Tokyo.

Also read: Prediction: Will Abhishek Verma win a medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Edited by Diptanil Roy