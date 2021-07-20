Prediction: Will Abhishek Verma win a medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Abhishek Verma, popularly known as an unplanned shooter, is being tipped as one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Abhishek confirmed this qualification berth for the Tokyo Games last year after shooting a 585 qualification score in the 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup held in Beijing in 2019. He even went on to clinch his first gold medal at the event after scoring 242.7 points, a safe 2.3 points ahead of his Russian rival Chernousov.

Abhishek became the second Indian shooter to qualify for the Summer Games after Saurabh Chaudhary secured the Tokyo Olympic quota in the 10m air pistol event with a gold at the 2019 ISSF World Cup.

Abhishek Verma's recent achievements:

Abhishek Verma currently occupies the second spot in the ISSF World Rankings. And, ever since he qualified for the 2020 Summer Games, Abhishek has been in terrific form.

Going into the Tokyo Games, Abhishek will be high on confidence, having won three medals in the 2021 ISSF World Cup, which was held in Delhi. While he won bronze in the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team event, Abhishek clinched a gold medal with the men's team as well.

Abhishek also clinched two medals at the 2019 Rio de Janeiro World Cup – one gold medal in men’s singles 10m air pistol event and a silver medal at the mixed event in a 10m air pistol.

Abhishek Verma's achievements

-2018 Jakarta Palembang Men's 10 m air pistol bronze medallist

-2018 World Championships 10 m team air pistol silver medallist

-2019 World Cup Beijing10 m air pistol gold medallist

-2019 Rio de Janeiro 10m air pistol gold medallist

-2019 Rio de Janeiro 10m air pistol mixed team gold medallist

-2021 New Delhi 10m air pistol men's team gold medallist

-2021 New Delhi 10m air pistol individual bronze medallist

-2021 New Delhi 10m air pistol mix team bronze medallist

-2019 Asian Shooting Championships 10 m air pistol mixed team gold medallist

-2019 Doha 10 m air pistol men's team bronze medallist

Will Abhishek Verma win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

India has set a benchmark in shooting with consistent, top-class performances over the years. One of those performers has been Abhishek Verma in the 10m air pistol category. The 30-year-old's consistency and passion have put him on top of his game. There is no exaggeration in saying that he is one of the top medal contenders for India, marching into the Tokyo Olympics.

He will hope to raise the bar for the sport in the country in Tokyo. However, the biggest sporting event in the world – Summer Games – comes with its baggage and pressure; and Abhishek will have to be at his absolute best to clinch a medal in the Olympics.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be our best-ever Olympic performance, says shooter Abhishek Verma

Edited by Diptanil Roy