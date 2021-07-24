The world still at Saurabh Chaudhary's feet despite heartbreaking shooting final loss

If Saurabh Chaudhary's heartbreaking early exit in the 10m air pistol final could be put to words, it would read: "Sport giveth, sport taketh away." The grandest sporting spectacle in the world can bring glory for athletes but it can also bring agony. The 19-year-old from India learned that today.

Saurabh Chaudhary looked like a man-on-a-mission when he started the qualifying rounds. On his way to a total qualification score of 586, Chaudhary managed a series with a score of 100. He was the best shooter in qualification and looked set to carry the form to the final. However, his first 10 shots in the final could only gather him a total of 96.8. He stood in eighth position and it was always going to be a scrap to avoid last place from that point on. He bowed out of the event after making 14 shots with a score of 137.4.

Saurabh Chaudhary's impressive record in the past

This setback will be a tough pill to swallow for the young shooter but it is not the end of the world. This performance does not take away what the teenage sensation has achieved so far in his career. Chaudhary has managed a Youth Olympics gold, an Asian games gold and two ISSF World Cup gold medals in a span of just around three years. These are just the medals from his individual performances. The boy from Meerut forms a formidable pair with another teenage sensation, Manu Bhaker, in the mixed team event. The two have established themselves as world beaters, winning 5 gold medals and a silver at various ISSF World Cups.

He is 19 years old. Topped the qualifications. Misses in the final - 7th that's the grim reality in sports.. and it's always well played whatever the results, esp in Olympics. Saurabh Chaudhary next time#Tokyo2020 — Indro (@indraneel0) July 24, 2021

But impressive performances bring along expectations. An athlete is expected to win every time he steps on the field. And when you represent a country that has been starving for Olympic glory for years, these expectations reach unreasonable proportions. It was these expectations that made Saurabh Chaudhary a sure-shot favorite to claim the gold medal. Fans and experts expected him to be the next individual gold medal winner for India. But, it was not to be for the World No. 7.

Chaudhary, who is known to maintain a calm and composed demeanor, will surely learn a lot from his experience at the Tokyo Olympics. At only 19 years of age, and with the caliber that he has, Chaudhary will have his chances to conquer the world again.

However, Chaudhary's campaign in Tokyo is still not over. He has the mixed team event left to compete in. Chaudhary will be seen teaming up with Manu Bhaker on the 27th of July.

Edited by SANJAY K K