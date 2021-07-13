Tokyo Olympics 2021 | India shooting team schedule: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan, mixed team, pistol, rifle and more

India will be sending its biggest contingent ever to Tokyo Olympics 2021 and will be hopeful of garnering the biggest medal haul in their history. Shooting could be the sport in which Indians can rack up maximum medals, with the team taking many bright, young talents to Tokyo.

India has had great success in the sport of shooting and the same is expected from them this year. 15 Indian shooters have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, and all of them have done really well in international competitions over the past few years.

Prodigies like Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan have all shown great promise and they could very well write their names into history books if they manage to win a medal in Tokyo. Here's the complete schedule for all the Indian shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics.

India's shooting team for Tokyo Olympics: World rankings and full list of qualified athletes

Indian shooting schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 [IST]

July 24, Saturday: 10 M Air Rifle Women

Qualification and Final- 5:00 AM IST onwards

Participants: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Men's 10 M Air Pistol

Qualification and Finals - 5:00 AM IST onwards

Participants: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary

July 25, Sunday: Men's 10 M Air Rifle

Qualification and Final - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar

Women's 10 M Air Pistol

Qualification and Final-5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Men's Skeet

Qualification - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Angad Singh Veer Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

July 26, Monday: Men's Skeet

Qualification and Final - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Angad Singh Veer Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

July 27, Tuesday: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team

Qualification and Final - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Modgil

10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team

Qualification and Final- 5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswi Singh Deswal

July 29, Thursday: Women's 25 M Air Pistol

Precision Stage - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Manu Bhaker, Rani Sarnobat

July 30, Friday: Women's 25 M Air Pistol

Qualification and Final- 5:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Manu Bhaker, Rani Sarnobat

July 31, Saturday: Women's 50 M Rifle 3 Positions

Qualification and Final- 8:30 AM IST onwards

Participants: Anjum Modgil, Tejaswini Sawant

August 2, Monday: Men's 50 M Rifle 3 Positions

Qualification and Final- 5:00 AM IST onwards

Participants: Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

