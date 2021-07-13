Tokyo Olympics 2021 | India shooting team schedule: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan, mixed team, pistol, rifle and more

India will be sending its biggest contingent ever to Tokyo Olympics 2021 and will be hopeful of garnering the biggest medal haul in their history. Shooting could be the sport in which Indians can rack up maximum medals, with the team taking many bright, young talents to Tokyo.
India at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Shooting
India has had great success in the sport of shooting and the same is expected from them this year. 15 Indian shooters have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, and all of them have done really well in international competitions over the past few years.
Prodigies like Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan have all shown great promise and they could very well write their names into history books if they manage to win a medal in Tokyo. Here's the complete schedule for all the Indian shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics.
Indian shooting schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 [IST]
July 24, Saturday: 10 M Air Rifle Women
Qualification and Final- 5:00 AM IST onwards
Participants: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan
Men's 10 M Air Pistol
Qualification and Finals - 5:00 AM IST onwards
Participants: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary
July 25, Sunday: Men's 10 M Air Rifle
Qualification and Final - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar
Women's 10 M Air Pistol
Qualification and Final-5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Men's Skeet
Qualification - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Angad Singh Veer Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
July 26, Monday: Men's Skeet
Qualification and Final - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Angad Singh Veer Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
July 27, Tuesday: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team
Qualification and Final - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Modgil
10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team
Qualification and Final- 5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswi Singh Deswal
July 29, Thursday: Women's 25 M Air Pistol
Precision Stage - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Manu Bhaker, Rani Sarnobat
July 30, Friday: Women's 25 M Air Pistol
Qualification and Final- 5:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Manu Bhaker, Rani Sarnobat
July 31, Saturday: Women's 50 M Rifle 3 Positions
Qualification and Final- 8:30 AM IST onwards
Participants: Anjum Modgil, Tejaswini Sawant
August 2, Monday: Men's 50 M Rifle 3 Positions
Qualification and Final- 5:00 AM IST onwards
Participants: Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
