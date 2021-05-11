Tokyo Olympics uncertainty is no distraction to shooter Abhishek Verma

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the already postponed Tokyo Olympics. But pistol shooter Abhishek Verma is refusing to let these uncertainties distract him from his mission of a podium finish in Tokyo.

With anxiety mounting over the feasibility of the Tokyo Olympics, Abhishek is embracing the prolonged preparation time as a chance to hone his skills and is braced for whatever challenges the future might hold.

“I am not even thinking about whether the Olympics will be held or not. I am training with the belief that it will go ahead. Whatever is the next competition, I am focusing on that,” Abhishek said at a virtual media interaction held by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"Whatever external situation arises, I will adapt to that" - Abhishek Verma

Much like everything else in the era of COVID-19, Abhishek believes the Tokyo Olympics will be different from the other editions the world has seen before.

"In the World Cup last month, we had to make certain adjustments, like wearing masks. There were shields separating shooting lanes. It was awkward constantly having to remember to put on the mask. Whatever be the situation, we have to face it and adapt. The most important thing is performance,” he explained.

“I focus on how I can give my best on every shot in every competition. Whatever external situation arises, I will adapt to that."

Back after a ten-month break due to the pandemic, Abhishek underlined his potential with a bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in March. He also teamed up with Yashaswini Desai to clinch bronze in the Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Abhishek will aim to fine-tune his preparations with training sessions in Croatia over the next couple of months before heading to Tokyo.

"I am happy to be going to Zagreb, the situation is tough here. After the World Cup, I could not continue my training. So, my focus would be on regular training. There is also the combined World Cup event in Croatia. That is an added advantage," he reflected.

Abhishek turned heads after bagging bronze on his international debut at the 2018 Asian Games, alongside gold medalist Saurabh Chaudhary. He bagged another silver medal later that year at the World Championships.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Abhishek Verma marked his international debut at the 2018 Asian Games. (Source: Twitter/Abhishek Verma)

He sealed a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics by winning gold at the Beijing World Cup in 2019 and kept his imperious form alive with another gold at the Rio World Cup months later.

With a perfect amalgamation of experience and talent, it looks like hobby shooter Abhishek Verma is all set to make a mark in Tokyo.

