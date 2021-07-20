Who will be Saurabh Chaudhary's major opponents at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Saurabh Chaudhary has seen his reputation rise ever since he started shooting at professional competitions. A boy from a small town near Meerut in the north-India state of Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary made heads turn when he bagged three gold medals at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.

Chaudhary has been on a medal winning spree since. The Youth Olympics, the ISSF World Cups, and the 2018 Asian Games, Saurabh won medals at each and every one of these events. The 19-year-old has been dominating the 10m air pistol event and is the current world record holder with a final score of 245.0 at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

The Tokyo Olympics will be Saurabh Chaudhary's first outing at the Summer Games. Though he has tasted success in all major competitions, the pressure that comes along with the expectations of winning a medal at the Olympics will be something that Saurabh will be facing for the first time.

To add to this pressure, the field of competitors in the men's 10m air pistol is also very strong. Let us take a look at some of the competitors Saurabh Chaudhary will be facing at the games in Tokyo.

Saurabh Chaudhary's challengers in 10m air pistol

#1 Pang Wei - One of the biggest challengers for Chaudhary at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be China's two-time Olympic medalist Pang Wei. The 34-year-old will feature in his fourth Olympics. He won gold in Beijing in 2008, finished 4th in London 2012, and secured a bronze in Rio 2016.

Pang Wei won the gold medal in 10m air pistol event at the Beijing Olympics

#2 Christian Reitz - The 34-year-old from Germany will be another name to look out for. The 25m pistol specialist has seen a string of positive results in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics. This includes two silvers at the ISSF World Cups in 2018, in Guadalaraja and Munich, and the gold medal in the 2017 European Championships.

#3 Damir Mikec - The Serb is another contender who could trouble Chaudhary. Mikec won the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek in the month of June - one place better than what Chaudhary managed at the event. The 37-year-old has ample experience of shooting on the biggest stage and could snatch a podium finish in Tokyo.

#4 Artem Chernousov - The World No. 3 from Russia has been on a steady rise in the 10m air pistol event. The 25-year-old won silver at the 2018 ISSF World Championship and a bronze at the World Cup Final in 2019 in Putian. To add to this impressive record, Chernousov has one gold and two silver at ISSF World Cups.

#5 Javad Foroughi - The 41-year-old Iranian has seen a late bloom in his career. After winning a bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha, Foroughi made a statement in 2021 by bagging gold medals at both the ISSF World Cups in New Delhi and Osijek. If his run of form continues, Foroughi could certainly clinch the gold medal in Tokyo.

#OlympicsKiAasha #TokyoOlympics : Saurabh Chaudhary



India's shooting star @SChaudhary2002 is all set for his maiden Olympics at Tokyo.



Watch his journey and let your wishes pour in for our young talented player !

🎦 https://t.co/6BOS7Y93mA



All the best Saurabh. 👍 pic.twitter.com/GcWqCwiz1r — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 9, 2021

Saurabh, currently ranked No.2 in the world, has won several medals over the last three years. However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to rise to the occasion and win a medal for India in the Summer Games.

Also read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 | India shooting team schedule: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan, mixed team, pistol, rifle and more

Edited by Diptanil Roy