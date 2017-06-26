Yashaswini Singh Deswal bags gold at the ISSF Junior World Championship

The 20-year-old is paving her path towards bringing more pride to the nation.

The shooters with their respective medals (Source: ISSF website)

What’s the story?

Pistol Shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal has scripted history in the 10m Air Pistol Women final at the ISSF Junior World Championship being held in Germany and furthermore bagged gold for India through her spectacular performance at the event.

The context

The first competition of the season, the prestigious first-ever ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol, kick-started in Suhl, Germany last week where 543 junior athletes representing 65 National Olympic Committees came together.

This is not the first accolade for this talented homegrown shooter, but certainly, the first gold that Yashaswini has bagged. This also happens to be India’s second Gold medal at the event, as 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala from Haryana, previously shot to gold in the men’s 25m Standard Pistol Junior event.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Yashaswini had a few difficulties in the first couple of series but despite those, she kept her relentless focus on the shooting topping the qualifying round. Yashaswini’s 7.8 on her fifth shot put her in the third position and she further moved down to fifth in the second series of the five shots. She, however, showed fantastic recovery as she moved to the lead after the 13th shot.

She went on to not only building herself a comfortable lead and winning the gold but also finish with the Junior World Record of an astounding 235.9 points.

Her performance was followed by Woori Kim of Korea who secured the second position with 231.8 points and Giulia Campostrini from Italy who placed third with 212.1 points.

At 20 years of age, this shooter has other major achievements to her name as well. In 2016, she had bagged silver in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Junior World Cup that took place in Suhl, Germany and a bronze at the Asian Championships back in 2014. Over the last three years, this is her ninth final at the youth and junior level.

Her win at the event has made it possible to consolidate the second position in the medals tally at the end of day two in the championship. China continues to be in the first position.

What’s next?

The ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol will continue with four more finals: the 50m Pistol Men, the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men, the 10m Air Rifle Men and the 10m Air Rifle Women.

Author’s take

With all the medals under her belt, this has been a glorious beginning for this hardworking 20-year-old and with her persistent efforts in the game. Here’s to hoping that many more such opportunities come her way.

