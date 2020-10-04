'You have to remain calm and be quick to make the right decisions': Gagan Narang shares the secret to success in shooting

Veteran Indian shooter Gagan Narang has achieved enormous success in his rifle shooting career. The 37-year-old had won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics and also competed in three other Olympics events. He has also won 15 Commonwealth and Asian Games medals.

The former World No.1 recently appeared on PV Sindhu's new show 'The A-Game by PV Sindhu' and shared the secret to his success.

'Keeping the same rhythm, the same mental fitness, the same thought processes is the biggest challenge': Gagan Narang

Gagan Narang first shared how he overcame personal problems to win the 2008 ISSF World Cup Final in Bangkok. He then spoke about the significance of maintaining physical fitness in the sport of shooting, especially in the 50 metres and the air rifle events. He said:

"Well that is what we train for actually because shooting as a sport, you know, I always say that you should have a calm of a Buddha and an agility of a Samurai. So, it's a very different situation where you have to remain calm as well as be very quick in making the right decisions, especially in the 50 meters event or in the air rifle event because you're constantly shooting one bull's eye, no problem. But shooting 60 bull's eyes one after the other keeping the same rhythm, the same mental fitness, the same thought processes is the biggest challenge."

Gagan Narang signed off by saying that the shooters specifically train to stay in the present moment and not think about the future. This training method highlights why Narang has been so successful in his field.

