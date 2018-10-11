Youth Olympic Games- 2010 to 2018: A Philatelic Panorama

The First edition of Summer Youth Olympic Games was held in Singapore from 14 August to 26 August 2010. Pakistan and Singapore issued stamps to commemorate these games.

Stamps on 2010 Youth Olympic Games held in Singapore

Pakistan issued a stamp to commemorate the first Youth Olympic Games held in Singapore. The stamp was released on 14 August 2010. The stamp features the logo of the games and athletes in action. A first day cover with a stamp and first day of issue cancellation of Karachi Philatelic Bureau is listed below.

Stamps and First Day issued by Pakistan to commemorate 2010 Youth Olympic Games.

Singapore issued a set of four stamps on 14 Aug 2010 to honour these games. The stamps feature Lyo and Merly, the official mascots for these games. Lyo is a red male lion while Merly is a blue female merlion.

Stamps issued by Singapore to commemorate 2010 Youth Olympic Games held in Singapore

2014 Youth Olympic Games

The 2nd edition of Summer Olympic Games was held in Nanjing, China from 16 August to 28 August 2014. Indian athletes won one silver and one bronze medal at these games. China issued a postage stamp to commemorate the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

Stamp Issued by China to commemorate 2014 Summer Youth Olympics

2018 Youth Olympic Games

The third edition of Youth Olympic Games is currently underway in Buenos Aires. The opening ceremony was held on 06 Oct 2018 and the closing ceremony is scheduled for 18 October 2018. The games are being held outside Asia for the first time.

The opening ceremony was held at Obelisco de Buenos Aires. There are four venues for the games viz, Green Park, Olympic Park, Urban Park and Techno Park. India has won two gold medals and three silver medals till the filing of this report.

The mascot for this editin is Young Yaguarete (similar to a Jaguar) and is named Pandi. Manu Bhaker was India's Flag Bearer at the opening ceremony of the games and she has won the gold medal in shooting. Till the time of this writing, India have won two gold medals and three silver medals in so far.